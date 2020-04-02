College Sports: Seniors face difficult decisions whether to utilize NCAA's extra year of eligibility for COVID-19 cancellations

Gretchen Arneson stepped up to the plate to lead off the top of the seventh inning for the UW-Eau Claire softball team against Macalester College on March 8.
The senior catcher roped a double to start a two-run inning for the Blugolds as they pulled away to a 10-4 victory to cap a weekend series of four games in Rochester, Minn.
It would unknowingly be the final at-bat of Arneson’s college career.
After those games, the spread of COVID-19 forced schools and organizations to cancel the rest of the spring sports season, a move made in the wake of the growing pandemic to help slow the spread of the virus.
For many, it brought their collegiate athletic careers to an abrupt end. Arneson and fellow senior Tessa Dachel are among those athletes. Both Chi-Hi grads turned Blugolds saw their final seasons with the sport come to a close just six games into the season from circumstances out of their control.
“There were a lot of tears right away, as once hearing that we knew our senior season was done,” Arneson said via email. “It was a complete shock as I came to realize everything I had worked for was suddenly over. I was completely devastated.”
Ditto for Dachel, who said the team found out about the decision while in batting practice. The team was pulled to watch a press conference in a classroom. The players were preparing for a doubleheader against Aurora University in Aurora, Ill., but quickly learned that wouldn’t be happening.
“It was very frustrating,” Dachel said by email. “I expected this season to go amazing. It’s not until typically after our Florida spring break trip that our season is in full motion and we’re on our way to conference games. Everything happened so fast. When we were told our season was done, everything was just so unexpected. We didn’t know how bad this outbreak had actually gotten and we couldn’t risk exposure to us or to anybody with all of the traveling we do.”
Arneson was leading the team with a .438 batting average including six doubles and tied for the team lead with three runs batted in and Dachel had one double and two runs batted in at the time of cancellation.
Like Arneson and Dachel, other athletes too had their seasons taken away before they fully got started. University of Minnesota-Duluth senior and Chi-Hi graduate Kathryn Webb felt she had been building to this spring. Webb was a part of the Bulldog distance medley relay team that finished third at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships at the end of February in Mankato, Minn. Earlier in the indoor season, Webb was third in the 800-meter run at the Warren Bowlus Open at UW-Stout.
“I didn’t really understand the significance of the coronavirus pandemic at the time so I was very confused and upset when the season was cancelled because I felt like it was unexpected,” Webb said via email. “When the NCAA cancelled both the indoor and outdoor championships, I was definitely in shock but was kind of in denial that the pandemic was bad enough that the rest of the season would be cancelled too, until it was.”
The pandemic and its cancellations have also caused issues for athletes not in action this spring.
Webb’s senior teammate Elizabeth Kyes was already redshirting the spring track and field season due to injury but has been playing what she calls a waiting game trying to get her injury properly identified so she can start a recovery process.
Local underclassmen collegiate athletes like Chi-Hi grads Trevor Olson and Chase Hoople and Bloomer alumna Kyra Arendt have had to roll with changes that have come as a result of COVID-19 cancellations to their respective spring sports seasons.
The two-time Division 3 state champion during her track and field time at Cadott says she had three incorrect diagnoses before getting an MRI and was still not properly diagnosed before the pandemic.
Now she must wait as clinics and medical facilities deal with coronavirus cases, putting her recovery and chance to work out with teammates for next season of athletics in jeopardy.
“If this keeps going on, this will affect how the cross country season goes (if) we can’t work together as a team for a long time,” Kyes said. “It will definitely make an impact on next year, too.”
The NCAA has announced that all spring sports athletics impacted by the cancellations would receive a waiver to play an extra year with their respective programs.
Arneson and Dachel said they will not be utilizing those waivers. Both will graduate from UW-Eau Claire this spring and while Arneson left the possibility of playing another year open as she attends grad school, both understand that their playing days would eventually be over — it has probably just come a few months earlier than they were hoping.
“As hard as it was to process all of this, I am extremely grateful for the time that I’ve had with the teammates this year,” Dachel said. “It didn’t end the way we expected, but I understand why these actions have been enforced. On behalf of the seniors, we personally want to thank everyone for being there for us for this emotional time. We know that we aren’t the only ones affected by this, which has been able to help us cope knowing that there are others out there grieving with us.
“The support we’ve been given by the team has been incredible and we couldn’t have asked for a better group of people to call our family.”
Kyes will get the chance to compete another year after recovery, but felt compassion for seniors like Arneson and Dachel who would not get the chance to end their careers on their terms as well as high schoolers in the same situation.
“I’ve just been thinking a lot about the Cadott seniors and the high school seniors in general. My heart really goes out to them because my senior year of high school was one of the best years of high school and you can’t get that back,” Kyes said. “I know a lot of high school track athletes their goal, especially their senior year, is to make it to state and get on that podium. My heart really goes out to them.”
Webb will be getting her Masters degree in environmental health and safety from UM-D next year, so she’s planning on utilizing the waiver to go through her senior season with the Bulldogs if given the opportunity. But as everyone struggles with the situation, she knows that bigger things are in play.
“I think it’s important to understand that we are all in the same boat in this situation,” Webb said. “We all lost something and have to make adjustments, but it’s for the greater good and the safety of our communities. Everything is a part of God’s plan so we just need to trust in that and move forward.”
