College Sports: Seniors face difficult decisions whether to utilize NCAA's extra year of eligibility for COVID-19 cancellations

“As hard as it was to process all of this, I am extremely grateful for the time that I’ve had with the teammates this year,” Dachel said. “It didn’t end the way we expected, but I understand why these actions have been enforced. On behalf of the seniors, we personally want to thank everyone for being there for us for this emotional time. We know that we aren’t the only ones affected by this, which has been able to help us cope knowing that there are others out there grieving with us.

“The support we’ve been given by the team has been incredible and we couldn’t have asked for a better group of people to call our family.”

Kyes will get the chance to compete another year after recovery, but felt compassion for seniors like Arneson and Dachel who would not get the chance to end their careers on their terms as well as high schoolers in the same situation.

“I’ve just been thinking a lot about the Cadott seniors and the high school seniors in general. My heart really goes out to them because my senior year of high school was one of the best years of high school and you can’t get that back,” Kyes said. “I know a lot of high school track athletes their goal, especially their senior year, is to make it to state and get on that podium. My heart really goes out to them.”