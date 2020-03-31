College Sports: Underclassmen athletes grapple with changes from COVID-19 cancellations

“I think it’s just really important for people to understand the NCAA, the WIAC and all these conferences they aren’t trying to take away anything from anyone. What they’re trying to do is they’re trying to have these precautions to keep us safe, keep us healthy because the big picture isn’t sports right now,” Hoople said. “The big picture is getting everyone in the country and world to get back to good health so we can keep pursuing college athletics in the future. I know it’s tough but I think people just need to see that big picture of what everyone is trying to do and everyone just has to focus on themselves and their families right now.”