College Update: Borgenheimer takes fifth in 100 and 200-yard breaststroke at NCAA Division II Championships

Lily Borgenheimer played a part in five point-scoring performances to lead the way for the Colorado Mesa University women’s swim team this past weekend at the NCAA Division II Championships.
Borgenheimer, a Chi-Hi graduate, finished fifth in the 200-yard breaststroke for her best performance in leading the team to a program-record 12th-place finish in team scoring. The junior came home fifth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 2.29 seconds in the finals after posting the top time of 1:01.97 in preliminaries. Her finals effort was just .01 seconds off a tie for third place.
She was also fifth in the 200 breaststroke finals at 2:15.84 after a 2:12.99 effort in the prelims. Borgenheimer finished 13th in the 200 individual medley at 2:03.99.
Borgenheimer was a part of five school records in her first season with the program, including solo efforts in the 100 and 200 breaststroke, 200 individual medley, 800 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay.
Robarge helps Michigan Tech to winning seasonTyler Robarge played in 20 games in his sophomore season this winter with the Michigan Tech men’s basketball team.
The sophomore Robarge averaged 1.1 points and 1.4 rebounds per game coming off the bench for the Huskies, scoring a season-high five points in a 68-59 victory over Purdue Northwest on Jan. 9. The Chi-Hi graduate also grabbed five rebounds on two occasions, the first in the win over Purdue Northwest before grabbing five in a 73-51 win against Northern Michigan on Feb. 16.
Michigan Tech finished the season with a 15-8 overall record with a 12-6 effort in conference play. The Huskies advanced to the NCAA Division II Midwest Region Championship, where they fell to Truman State 65-62 on March 16.
Rogers-Schmidt in action at Ranger CollegeChi-Hi graduate Peyton Rogers-Schmidt has seen action in 14 games so far with the Ranger College men’s basketball squad.
Rogers-Schmidt is averaging 1.8 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest while shooting just shy of 58 percent from the field. Rogers-Schmidt scored a season-high nine points earlier this month during a 97-75 victory over Temple College on March 6 and also had seven points in a 100-42 victory against Strength ‘N Motion on March 10.
Ranger College is a community college in Ranger, Texas, and entered Monday’s game against Hill College with a 12-4 overall record.
Madsen helps Cincinnati reach AAC title game
Mason Madsen put forth a strong first season with the University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team to help the Bearcats reach the American Athletic Conference tournament championship game.
Madsen averaged 6.5 points per game in his freshman campaign, scoring a season-high 19 points on March 7 in a 82-69 victory over East Carolina. The freshman led Cincinnati with 10 points in the 60-59 victory on March 13 over top-seeded Wichita State in the conference tournament semifinals before Cincinnati fell to Houston 91-54 in Sunday’s championship game. Mason pulled down three rebounds per game and shot 32.2 percent from long range in 15 games.
Twin brother Gabe played in two games for the Bearcats in his freshman season, scoring three points in seven minutes in an 83-68 loss at Georgia on Dec. 19. Gabe ultimately opted out of the remaining portion of the season, and both brothers have entered the transfer portal.
The Madsen brothers played their freshman season of high school basketball for their father, Luke, at Bloomer before the family moved to Rochester, Minnesota, where Luke coached the brothers for their final three seasons at Rochester Mayo High School.
Cincinnati posted a 12-11 record on the season with an 8-6 mark in AAC play, good for fifth place in the final regular season standings.