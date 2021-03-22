College Update: Borgenheimer takes fifth in 100 and 200-yard breaststroke at NCAA Division II Championships

Lily Borgenheimer played a part in five point-scoring performances to lead the way for the Colorado Mesa University women’s swim team this past weekend at the NCAA Division II Championships.

Borgenheimer, a Chi-Hi graduate, finished fifth in the 200-yard breaststroke for her best performance in leading the team to a program-record 12th-place finish in team scoring. The junior came home fifth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 2.29 seconds in the finals after posting the top time of 1:01.97 in preliminaries. Her finals effort was just .01 seconds off a tie for third place.

She was also fifth in the 200 breaststroke finals at 2:15.84 after a 2:12.99 effort in the prelims. Borgenheimer finished 13th in the 200 individual medley at 2:03.99.

Borgenheimer was a part of five school records in her first season with the program, including solo efforts in the 100 and 200 breaststroke, 200 individual medley, 800 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay.

Robarge helps Michigan Tech to winning seasonTyler Robarge played in 20 games in his sophomore season this winter with the Michigan Tech men’s basketball team.