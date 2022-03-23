College Update: Chi-Hi alum Olson earns Division III All-American honorable mention with UW-Eau Claire 400-yard medley relay

Chi-Hi graduate Ian Olson concluded his sophomore season with the UW-Eau Claire men’s swimming team this past weekend as he swam to Division III All-American honorable mention status.

Olson teamed up with Michael Bylander, Hans Hover and Alex Jorgenson to finish 13th place in the 400-yard medley relay finals.

As a team the Blugolds finished in 14th place with a score 64 points as Emory won the team championship with 427.5 points.

Earlier in the year, Olson took second place in the 200 breaststroke at the WIAC Swimming and Diving Championships in Brown Deer.

Givens concludes season in women’s NIT

Chi-Hi graduate Caelan Givens and the Green Bay women’s basketball team concluded their season last week in the women’s National Invitational Tournament.

The Phoenix fell to the University of Minnesota 73-65 in the opening round of the postseason tournament. Givens appeared in 10 games this season with Green Bay, scoring four points in games against the University of Illinois Chicago on Jan. 8 and Feb. 17. Givens did not play in her first season with the Phoenix, a COVID-19 impacted freshman campaign last year.

Overall, Green Bay was 20-8 with a 15-4 record in Horizon League play, good for third place overall.

Steinmetz scores five goals with St. Lawrence

Chi-Hi alum Jordan Steinmetz scored five goals and assisted on four others in 33 games with the St. Lawrence men’s hockey team.

The junior Steinmetz scored one goal in each of the last two games of the season as the Saints fell to Quinnipiac in the Eastern College Athletic Conference tournament.

For the season, St. Lawrence finished with an 11-19-7 record including a 7-10-5 record in ECAC play to take eighth in the league standings during the regular season.

McMillan scores six in second season at Wayne State College

Chi-Hi grad Aaliyah McMillan scored a season-high six points early in her second season with the Wayne State College women’s basketball team.

McMillan scored six points on a pair of 3-pointers in her team’s 87-50 rout of Chadron St. on Nov. 18, 2021. The sophomore added another 3-pointer against Southwest Minnesota State on Feb. 17 and had one blocked shot. Overall, McMillan appeared in seven games for the Wildcats this year.

Wayne State College finished the season with a 9-15 overall record, including a 6-14 mark in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action.

Burgess starts 17 games for Viterbo

Bloomer graduate Justyne Burgess made 17 starts and appeared in 18 games overall this season for Viterbo women’s basketball.

The senior Burgess scored a season-high 11 points on two occasions and averaged 5.2 points for the season while pulling down two rebounds and dishing out 1.7 assists per game with the V-Hawks.

Viterbo had an 11-12 record this season and was 6-8 in North Star Athletic Association competition.

Raine averaged 3.8 points for UW-Stevens Point

Bloomer grad Sierra Raine averaged close to four points per game this season for the UW-Stevens Point women’s basketball team.

Raine scored a season-best 11 points against Lakeland University on Nov. 23, 2021 and pulled down seven rebounds against UW-Whitewater on Dec. 1.

As a team, the Pointers were 11-11 for the season with a 4-8 mark in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference competition.

Brenner 8-5 in first season at Minnesota

Stanley-Boyd alum Blaine Brenner won eight matches in his first season wrestling for the University of Minnesota.

Brenner was second at the Bison Open with a 3-1 record and defeated 20th-ranked Zach Price by a 15-5 major decision in his first match against a ranked foe. The freshman also placed sixth at the UNI Open and recorded a pair of major decision wins among his eight victories on the season.

The Golden Gophers wrapped up the season last weekend by taking 11th at the Division I NCAA Championships last weekend in Detroit. Heavyweight Gable Steveson won his second national title, while Patrick McKee was fifth at 125 and Jake Bergeland took seventh at 141.

