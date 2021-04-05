College Update: Chi-Hi grad Olson strikes out career-high nine for Xavier University baseball in most recent start

Trevor Olson struck out a career-high nine batters in his most recent start for the Xavier University baseball team.

Olson, a Chi-Hi graduate, struck out nine batters in 4.2 innings pitched while allowing three runs against the University of Dayton last Friday in Cincinnati.

The left-handed pitcher Olson is off to a strong start overall on the mound this spring for the Musketeers with a 2-1 record and a 2.35 earned run average in 30.2 innings pitched with 33 strikeouts. Opposing batters have hit .173 against Olson in seven appearances thus far while he picked up victories over Cincinnati on March 19 and Evansville on March 26.

Xavier is off to a 9-13 start to the season and starts Big East Conference action this week with four games at St. John’s beginning on Friday.

Schemenauer starting hot at plate with St. Scholastica baseballLuke Schemenauer is turning heads at the plate and on the bases for the St. Scholastica baseball team.

The Chi-Hi graduate Schemenauer is hitting .563 in five games thus far for the Saints. Schemenauer has two three-hit games in a pair of matchups with Northland on March 28 and at least one hit in all five games he’s played in this spring. Overall Schemenauer has nine hits in 16 at-bats and seven total stolen bases in five games.