College Update: Chi-Hi grad Olson strikes out career-high nine for Xavier University baseball in most recent start

Trevor Olson struck out a career-high nine batters in his most recent start for the Xavier University baseball team.
Olson, a Chi-Hi graduate, struck out nine batters in 4.2 innings pitched while allowing three runs against the University of Dayton last Friday in Cincinnati.
The left-handed pitcher Olson is off to a strong start overall on the mound this spring for the Musketeers with a 2-1 record and a 2.35 earned run average in 30.2 innings pitched with 33 strikeouts. Opposing batters have hit .173 against Olson in seven appearances thus far while he picked up victories over Cincinnati on March 19 and Evansville on March 26.
Xavier is off to a 9-13 start to the season and starts Big East Conference action this week with four games at St. John’s beginning on Friday.
Schemenauer starting hot at plate with St. Scholastica baseballLuke Schemenauer is turning heads at the plate and on the bases for the St. Scholastica baseball team.
The Chi-Hi graduate Schemenauer is hitting .563 in five games thus far for the Saints. Schemenauer has two three-hit games in a pair of matchups with Northland on March 28 and at least one hit in all five games he’s played in this spring. Overall Schemenauer has nine hits in 16 at-bats and seven total stolen bases in five games.
The Saints are 3-2 entering a road game at UW-Superior on Tuesday. St. Scholastica opens Upper Midwest Athletic Conference action on Saturday with a doubleheader at Crown College.
Hawkins helps UW-River Falls 1,600 relay earn victory at WinonaCody Hawkins recently helped the Falcons earn a victory in the 1,600-meter relay for the UW-River Falls men’s track and field team at the St. Mary’s Masked Mayhem meet on March 27 in Winona, Minn.
The Chi-Hi grad Hawkins teamed up with Trey Hovde, Beau Clemmensen and Ryan Mount to win the race in three minutes, 41.57 seconds, besting three other River Falls teams at the front of the pack.
Hawkins also finished in fifth place in the 200 run with a time of 23.67, a little more than a second behind the winning time.
UW-River Falls hosts the Falcon Invitational this Saturday.
Ohde wins high jump for Saint Mary’s
Rachel Ohde was victorious in her most recent high jump competition for the Saint Mary’s University track and field team.
Ohde cleared 1.57 meters for the Cardinals in the victory at the Saint John’s Invitational in Collegeville, Minn. last Friday.
The McDonell grad Ohde also won the high jump at the St. Mary’s Masked Mayhem meet a week earlier with a top leap of 1.58 meters.
Saint Mary’s returns to action this Saturday at the Lee Krough Invitational.
Hodgson makes early impact with UW-Eau Claire softball
Freshman Jayden Hodgson has earned playing time early with the UW-Eau Claire softball program.
Hodgson has appeared in 13 games thus far for the Blugolds with a pair of hits and a walk in seven total plate appearances. Hodgson has scored five runs and has stolen three bases for the Blugolds through 18 games.
UW-Eau Claire has started the season 11-7 and begins Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference competition with a doubleheader at UW-Stout on Thursday before hosting a UW-River Falls in a doubleheader on Saturday.