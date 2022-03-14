College Update: Chi-Hi grad Reuter named Great Midwest Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year

Chi-Hi graduate Joe Reuter has put together a strong first season with the Hillsdale College men's basketball team and was named the Great Midwest Athletic Conference's Freshman of the Year.

Reuter is the second Charger to earn the honor after coming alive in the later half of the season. The freshman finished in double figures for 10 of Hillsdale's final 14 games, including a pair of 20-point outings. During that stretch, the Chi-Hi grad averaged 10.4 points per game, the third highest total on the team.

For the season, the 6-foot-4 Reuter averaged 7.4 points per game while shooting 54 percent from the field, including a 41.4 percent effort from 3-point range.

Hillsdale has a 22-7 overall record, including a 15-5 record in league play, good for second place behind Walsh (16-4). The Chargers faced off against the University of Missouri-St. Louis in the third round of the NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Tournament on Monday evening.

Rogers-Schmidt helps right away

Another Chi-Hi graduate is making an impact with a new men's basketball team, as Peyton Rogers-Schmidt carved out a role with Emporia State.

Rogers-Schmidt averaged 3.2 points per game this season for the Hornets across 29 games, including 15 starts. The freshman scored a season-high 14 points and grabbed four rebounds with two blocked shots off the bench against Arkansas Tech on Nov. 14. Rogers-Schmidt also scored 11 points against Tabor on Nov. 24 and Newman on Dec. 8 and for the season pulled down 4.2 rebounds per game.

The 6-foot-7 Chi-Hi grad shot 49.3 percent from the field for the season and blocked 26 shots.

Rogers-Schmidt transferred to Emporia State after playing at Ranger College in Ranger, Texas, last season, where he played in 26 total games, including 14 starts.

The Hornets finished the season with a 21-9 overall record, including a 15-7 effort in Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association conference standings to take fifth place.

Robarge efficient from the field

Chi-Hi grad Tyler Robarge emerged as a reliable post presence off the bench in his sophomore season with the Michigan Tech men's basketball team.

Robarge averaged more than three points per game while averaging nearly 10 minutes per game for the Huskies. The sophomore scored a season-high 16 points off the bench to go with six rebounds in Michigan Tech's 122-52 rout victory over Finlandia on Dec. 15. He also scored 12 points while shooting 6-for-8 from the field in 20 minutes during a 89-48 win over Northwood on Jan. 27.

For the season, Robarge shot 57.4 percent from the field in 22 games played and averaged 2.7 rebounds per game.

Michigan Tech concluded the season with a 21-7 overall record with a 16-4 record in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference standings to finish tied with Ferris State for the regular season league championship.

Robarge starts three games for UW-RF

Chi-Hi grad Thomas Robarge appeared in 20 games during his senior season with the UW-River Falls men's basketball team.

Robarge started UW-River Falls' Feb. 12 matchup against UW-Platteville and scored three points twice — in games vs Saint John's (Minn.) on Nov. 5 and UW-Eau Claire on Feb. 18. Overall, Robarge played 97 minutes for the Falcons this season.

UW-River Falls finished the season with a 14-10 overall record with a 6-7 mark in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play to take sixth in the league standings.

Walczak, Hoglund see action at UW-Stout

Jacob Walczak and Cory Hoglund each saw action this winter with the UW-Stout men's basketball team.

Walczak played in eight games, and Hoglund saw action in six games for the Blue Devils. The freshman Walczak scored 10 points in eight minutes in Stout's 107-64 win over Northland College on Nov. 10 and also scored nine points versus Finlandia in a 108-75 win on Dec. 21

Hoglund grabbed two rebounds in the win over Finlandia.

The Blue Devils finished the season with a 16-9 overall record and a 7-6 record in WIAC competition to tie UW-Whitewater for fourth place.

Madsens find roles

Gabe and Mason Madsen found roles off the bench for their respective men's basketball teams.

Gabe averaged 6.7 points per game in 25 games at the University of Utah. The 6-foot-6 sophomore scored a season-high 20 points in 23 minutes during a 79-67 defeat against Southern California on Jan. 22. Gabe started the final 10 games of the season following that performance for the Utes and scored at least 11 points in five of his 10 starts. For the season, Gabe shot 39.2 percent from the field, including a 40.5 percent effort from 3-point range. Utah finished with an 11-20 record and was 11th in the Pac-12 standings.

Mason averaged 3.9 points per game in 30 games played this season for the University of Cincinnati Bearcats. Mason scored a season-best 14 points in 13 minutes during a 90-69 win over Tulsa on Jan. 20. The 6-foot-4 sophomore shot 37.8 percent from the field, including a 35.4 percent effort from 3-point range and grabbed 1.3 rebounds per game. Cincinnati finished with an 18-15 overall record and took eighth place in the American Athletic Conference standings.

Gabe and Mason played their freshman years at Bloomer before moving to play at Rochester Mayo in Rochester, Minn.

