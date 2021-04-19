College Update: Longbella helps University of Minnesota men's golf team earn team tourney title

Thomas Longbella is getting a second chance to cap his collegiate golf career and is making the most of it with the University of Minnesota.

Longbella and teammate Ben Warian tied for 13th with a 4-over with a 217 at the Git R Done Husker Invitational on Sunday in Nebraska as the team took the top spot with a 5-under 279, the lowest round for the program thus far this season and the team’s first tourney win since Sept. 2019.

Longbella tied for 33rd earlier this month for the Golden Gophers at the Boilermaker Invitational on April 10-11 at Kampen Golf Course in West Lafayette, Ind.

He shot a 5-over 221 to finish in a five-way tie for 33rd as Minnesota was tied for third with Purdue in the team scoring, finishing at 5-under as Kent State (-12) and Illinois (-10) where first and second, respectively, in the final team standings.

Longbella, a McDonell grad, returned to Minnesota this spring for an extra season after the 2020 season was canceled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier in the season Longbella finished with a 15-over 225 to tie for 107th place at The Goodwin tournament in Stanford, Calif.

The Gophers are back on the course for the Big Ten Championships on April 30-May 2 at Crooked Stick Golf Course in Carmel, Ind.