College Update: Longbella helps University of Minnesota men's golf team earn team tourney title

Thomas Longbella is getting a second chance to cap his collegiate golf career and is making the most of it with the University of Minnesota.
Longbella and teammate Ben Warian tied for 13th with a 4-over with a 217 at the Git R Done Husker Invitational on Sunday in Nebraska as the team took the top spot with a 5-under 279, the lowest round for the program thus far this season and the team’s first tourney win since Sept. 2019.
Longbella tied for 33rd earlier this month for the Golden Gophers at the Boilermaker Invitational on April 10-11 at Kampen Golf Course in West Lafayette, Ind.
He shot a 5-over 221 to finish in a five-way tie for 33rd as Minnesota was tied for third with Purdue in the team scoring, finishing at 5-under as Kent State (-12) and Illinois (-10) where first and second, respectively, in the final team standings.
Longbella, a McDonell grad, returned to Minnesota this spring for an extra season after the 2020 season was canceled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier in the season Longbella finished with a 15-over 225 to tie for 107th place at The Goodwin tournament in Stanford, Calif.
The Gophers are back on the course for the Big Ten Championships on April 30-May 2 at Crooked Stick Golf Course in Carmel, Ind.
Kulzer, Webb and Kyes in action for UW-Duluth track and fieldThree Chippewa County standouts are in action this spring with the University of Minnesota-Duluth track and field team.
Alex Kulzer, Kathryn Webb and Elizabeth Kyes have all seen time on the track for the Bulldogs in the indoor and outdoor seasons.
Most recently Kulzer and Webb, Chi-Hi graduates, were in action at last Saturday’s Holst Invitational hosted by Concordia University in St. Paul. Kulzer finished in fifth place in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 56.97 seconds and was also 15th in the 200 dash with a time of 23.69.
Webb finished in 18th place in the 800 run with a time of 2:40.62 last weekend.
Kyes, a Cadott graduate, was seventh in the 1,000 run during the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference indoor championships in late February, timing in at 3:02.97 while also running on the team’s 1,600 relay squad that was 12th.
The Bulldogs return to action at the Drake Relays on Thursday.
Weiland starts six games for Winona State baseball
Dane Weiland has started six games so far this spring with the Winona State baseball program.
Weiland is hitting .125 so far with two runs batted in and a double while having a perfect fielding percentage behind the plate for the Warriors. Weiland, a Chi-Hi grad, was 2-for-4 in his first game of the season against Maryville (Mo.) on March 6 with a run batted in and one stolen base.
He doubled earlier this month against Northern State on April 3 in a road game.
Winona State has a 15-10 record with a 12-8 mark in NSIC competition and will play a road doubleheader at Wayne State College on Wednesday.
Madsens finalize homes
Gabe and Mason Madsen both entered the transfer portal following their first seasons with the University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team and have recently finalized their plans moving forward.
Gabe announced on April 2 he would be transferring to the University of Utah, joining new head coach Craig Smith with the Utes. Gabe played in two games for the Bearcats in his freshman season, scoring three points in seven minutes in an 83-68 loss at Georgia on Dec. 19.
Mason will be returning to Cincinnati, announcing his decision to remain with the Bearcats and new coach Wes Miller on Saturday. Madsen averaged 6.5 points per game in his freshman campaign, scoring a season-high 19 points on March 7 in a 82-69 victory over East Carolina. The freshman led Cincinnati with 10 points in the 60-59 victory on March 13 over top-seeded Wichita State in the conference tournament semifinals before Cincinnati fell to Houston 91-54 in Sunday’s championship game. Mason pulled down three rebounds per game and shot 32.2 percent from long range in 15 games.
The Madsen brothers played their freshman season of high school basketball for their father, Luke, at Bloomer before the family moved to Rochester, Minnesota, where Luke coached the brothers for their final three seasons at Rochester Mayo High School.