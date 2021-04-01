College Update: McDonell grad Gilles off to sizzling start to season with Central Michigan baseball

Zach Gilles is getting a second chance at his senior season with the Central Michigan University baseball team and is making the most of it.

Gilles, a McDonell graduate, is hitting .433 through 18 games with the Chippewas and is coming off a four-hit game over the weekend. Gilles had six hits in 17 at-bats across four games at the University of Ohio this past weekend with Gilles finishing 4-for-6 with four runs scored and a double in Sunday’s 14-3 victory over the Bobcats.

Gilles drove in a season-high five runs on March 21 in Central Michigan’s 15-4 victory over Dayton and was named the Mid-American Conference’s Player of the Week on March 22.

A career .294 hitter entering this season, Gilles hit a career-high .351 in 2019 with an on-base percentage of .448 in 60 games played during his junior season before logging a .266 average in 17 games last spring before the remaining part of the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Central Michigan is 10-8 overall with a 2-2 record in MAC competition and plays four games at Northern Illinois this weekend beginning on Friday.

Sillman earns