McDonell graduate and University of Minnesota golfer Thomas Longbella is off to a strong start to his final season golfing for the Golden Gophers.
Longbella finished the fall by tying for 40th place overall at the Jerry Pate Intercollegiate hosted by the University of Alabama on Oct. 22. The senior took seventh individually at the Macdonald Cup, an event the Gophers won as a team on Sept. 29. Longbella shot a 2-over 212 for the tournament in helping the program win its first team title in more than five years.
Longbella also tied for 15th at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate in mid September, a performance that included a 54-hole best score of 204 while he shot a 65 in the first round.
The golf team returns to action in February with the Big Ten Match Play on Feb. 8-9 at Hammock Beach Resort in Palm Coast, Fla.
Kyes running well for UM-D
Cadott grad Elizabeth Kyes has run well in her senior season with the University of Minnesota-Duluth cross country team.
Kyes most recently finished 66th at the Roy Griak Invitational hosted by the University of Minnesota in late September with a time of 24 minutes, 17.2 seconds, a time that was a season best for Kyes.
Kyes is also a part of the school’s track and field team as a mid-distance runner, finishing 12th in the 1,500-meter run at last spring’s Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference outdoor track and field meet.
Czech scores against Bemidji
Chi-Hi grad Justin Czech found the end zone for the first time this season this past weekend for the St. Cloud State football team.
The junior quarterback completed 3-of-8 passes for 68 yards and ran for a 3-yard touchdown in his team’s 38-14 defeat to Bemidji State. Czech is 6-of-13 for 105 yards for the season. He was 23-for-56 passing for 301 yards and three touchdowns last year.
Stanley-Boyd’s Anderson swings for Winona State
You have free articles remaining.
Stanley-Boyd alumna Savanna Anderson has recently completed the fall portion of her sophomore season with the Winona State University women’s golf team.
Anderson shot a 175 for the Warriors at the fall-ending Arkansas Tech University Invitational as the team finished in 13th place.
Harder, Webb chip in for UM-Duluth
Chi-Hi grads Bryce Harder and Kyle Webb have chipped in this fall for the 6-3 University of Minnesota-Duluth.
The junior linebacker Harder tied a season-high with four tackles including one for a loss in last Saturday’s 63-0 victory over Minnesota-Crookston. For the season Harder has 13 total tackles with two for a loss as well as a fumble recovery and a blocked kick.
The senior running back Webb caught his first pass of the season for an 11-yard gain in the win over Crookston.
Stanley-Boyd’s Buryznskis helping out on UW-Eau Claire defense
Stanley-Boyd grads Austin and Sam Burzynski have seen action in all eight games this fall on the defense for the UW-Eau Claire football team.
The senior Austin has 15 total tackles and 0.5 quarterback sacks at linebacker while the junior Sam has 39 total tackles and a fumble recovery in eight games. Sam had five tackles in last Saturday’s 40-12 defeat to UW-Stevens Point and has at least four total tackles in all eight of his games in the secondary for the Blugolds.
Thorp’s Kryzanski on tackling binge
UW-Stevens Point junior linebacker and Thorp grad Kameron Kryzanski has been hitting anything that moves for the Pointers this fall.
Kryzanski had 18 total tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss in last Saturday’s 40-12 win over UW-Eau Claire. Saturday’s performance marked the fourth time in eight games Kryzanski had at least 10 total tackles and third time he had at least 14. For the season the junior has 86 total tackles with seven for a loss and 1.5 quarterback sacks.