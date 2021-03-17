College Update: McDonell grad Ohde named to All-WIAC team with UW-River Falls men's basketball team

UW-River Falls senior and McDonell graduate Alex Ohde has been named to the All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men's basketball team for the 2020-21 season, one of three Falcons to be selected.

Ohde led the Falcons in scoring at 18.9 points per game and grabbed a conference-best 11 rebounds per game while shooting 85.7 percent from the free throw line. Overall the 6-foot-7 Ohde shot 52.1 percent from the field and had three double-doubles and scored a season-high 25 points against UW-Stevens Point on Feb. 26.

Junior guard Thomas Robarge saw 27 minutes of action across six games for the Falcons after transferring from UW-Superior. The Chi-Hi graduate Robarge scored a season-high five points in the team's season finale against UW-Whitewater on March 1. Robarge dished out five assists against UW-Stevens Point on Feb. 24 and grabbed three rebounds against the Pointers on Feb. 26.

UW-River Falls finished with a 5-4 overall record including a 3-2 mark in West Division play to take second to UW-La Crosse.

Raine earns playing time as freshman at UW-Stevens Point

Sierra Raine saw plenty of floor time for the Pointer women's basketball team in her freshman season.

