College Update: McDonell grad Ohde named to All-WIAC team with UW-River Falls men's basketball team

UW-River Falls senior and McDonell graduate Alex Ohde has been named to the All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men's basketball team for the 2020-21 season, one of three Falcons to be selected.
Ohde led the Falcons in scoring at 18.9 points per game and grabbed a conference-best 11 rebounds per game while shooting 85.7 percent from the free throw line. Overall the 6-foot-7 Ohde shot 52.1 percent from the field and had three double-doubles and scored a season-high 25 points against UW-Stevens Point on Feb. 26.
Junior guard Thomas Robarge saw 27 minutes of action across six games for the Falcons after transferring from UW-Superior. The Chi-Hi graduate Robarge scored a season-high five points in the team's season finale against UW-Whitewater on March 1. Robarge dished out five assists against UW-Stevens Point on Feb. 24 and grabbed three rebounds against the Pointers on Feb. 26.
UW-River Falls finished with a 5-4 overall record including a 3-2 mark in West Division play to take second to UW-La Crosse.
Raine earns playing time as freshman at UW-Stevens Point
Sierra Raine saw plenty of floor time for the Pointer women's basketball team in her freshman season.
The Bloomer graduate averaged 5.4 points per game in eight contests this winter for the Pointers, pulling down 4.6 rebounds with 10 blocked shots. The 6-foot-1 Raine scored a season-high eight points on two occasions, first against UW-Whitewater in her first game of the season on Feb. 3 before matching the total against UW-Oshkosh on Feb. 19. Raine also pulled down nine rebounds in the opening win and added two blocked shots with it being the first of four games in which she blocked at least two shots.
UW-Stevens Point had a 3-6 overall record with a 2-4 mark in East Division play, good for third place overall.
Booth, Hoglund see time with UW-Stout
Brady Booth and Cory Hoglund saw floor time this winter for the UW-Stout men's basketball squad.
The senior Stanley-Boyd graduate Booth averaged 1.2 points in five games with the Blue Devils, scoring four points against UW-Eau Claire on Feb. 10.
The sophomore McDonell grad Hoglund grabbed a rebound in a pair of minutes of action against the Blugolds on Feb. 12.
The Blue Devils had a 3-6 overall record this winter with a 1-5 mark in West Division play to finish fourth.
NOTE: If you know a college athlete that can be included in a future College Update, email Brandon Berg at brandon.berg@lee.net.