McDonell grad Payton Swoboda set a North Central University (Minn.) women’s soccer program record in her first collegiate game by scoring five goals.
In the Rams’ 10-0 win over Mount Mary on Aug. 31, Swoboda scored her first collegiate goal in the third minute of the game and totaled five goals to break the school’s record for goals in a single game.
She was named the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference player of the week on Sept. 3. for her performance in the win over Mount Mary and loss to Lakeland College, in which Swoboda added an assist on the Rams’ lone goal.
Swoboda also scored two goals in North Central’s 2-1 win over Minnesota-Morris on Saturday.
Through five games, Swoboda has a team-high seven goals and is second on the team with two assists.
Ponick playing role for UW-Whitewater
Stanley-Boyd graduate Ronny Ponick is second on the team in carries for UW-Whitewater football through three games. The running back has 13 carries for 46 yards and a touchdown.
The junior ran for a season-high 20 yards on eight carries and caught one pass for 11 yards in the Warhawks win over Concordia-Moorhead (Minn.) on Sept. 8. He followed that up with 14 yards and a touchdown on Saturday against Middle Georgia State on four carries.
In 2017, Ponick ran for 262 yards and two scores on 38 attempts.
Burzynski makes impact for Blugolds
Stanley-Boyd alum Sam Burzynski had a team-high seven tackles for UW-Eau Claire in their Sept. 1 win over Loras (Iowa). Burzynksi also had a tackle and a pass breakup in the Blugolds’ win over St. Norbert on Sept. 8 as UW-Eau Claire moved to 2-0 to start the season for the first time since 2010.
Austin Burzynski has yet to see action in 2018 for the Blugolds.
Michael takes 17th at Warhawks’ cross country invite
In the first race of the season, Chi-Hi alum Braeden Michael finished 17th overall at the Tom Hoffman UW-Whitewater Invitational. He finished the 8,000-meter run in 29 minutes, 36.3 seconds.
The senior helped the Warhawks to a second place overall team finish at the event.
Michael’s personal best came last September when he ran the course in 27:19.9 at the Blugold Invitational to finish ninth. He was a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Conference All-Sportsmanship team member in 2017 and was placed on the WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll.
Anderson begins golf career at Winona State
Stanley-Boyd grad Savannah Anderson shot a 186 over two rounds to finish 27th for the Winona State Warrior women’s golf team in their season-opening tournament on Sept. 10.
Anderson helped the Warriors to a fifth place finish at the Tracy Lane Memorial meet hosted by Bemidji State.
She shot a 92 in round one before finishing with a 94 on the second day of action.
Anderson and the Warriors are in action on Tuesday at the Concordia Invitational in Saint Paul, Minn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.