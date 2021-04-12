College Update: Sterling, Palms teaming up for Madison College softball squad

Mallory Sterling and Alisia Palms teamed up together on the softball diamond during their high school careers.

The two Chi-Hi grads are back together again in college with the Madison College Wolfpack.

The sophomore Sterling has made an impact in the circle as a pitcher and at the plate in her sophomore season. Sterling has a 2.03 earned run average in 20.2 innings across six appearance this spring for the Wolfpack, logging a 4-0 record with 21 strikeouts. Most recently Sterling picked up a save after allowing one earned run in three innings with three strikeouts in a victory over Highland Community College on Sunday. Sterling also has five hits in 13 at-bats (.385 batting average) with one home run, six batted in and four stolen bases.

Palms is batting .400 in 13 at-bats with one home run, nine runs batted in and six stolen bases in her freshman campaign with the Wolfpack. Palms drove in three runs in wins over Heartland Community College on March 30 and Dakota County Technical College on April 9.

Madison College is currently 14-2 overall and carries a four-game winning streak into Tuesday’s doubleheader at Harper College.

