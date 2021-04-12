College Update: Sterling, Palms teaming up for Madison College softball squad

Mallory Sterling and Alisia Palms teamed up together on the softball diamond during their high school careers.
The two Chi-Hi grads are back together again in college with the Madison College Wolfpack.
The sophomore Sterling has made an impact in the circle as a pitcher and at the plate in her sophomore season. Sterling has a 2.03 earned run average in 20.2 innings across six appearance this spring for the Wolfpack, logging a 4-0 record with 21 strikeouts. Most recently Sterling picked up a save after allowing one earned run in three innings with three strikeouts in a victory over Highland Community College on Sunday. Sterling also has five hits in 13 at-bats (.385 batting average) with one home run, six batted in and four stolen bases.
Palms is batting .400 in 13 at-bats with one home run, nine runs batted in and six stolen bases in her freshman campaign with the Wolfpack. Palms drove in three runs in wins over Heartland Community College on March 30 and Dakota County Technical College on April 9.
Madison College is currently 14-2 overall and carries a four-game winning streak into Tuesday’s doubleheader at Harper College.
Frenette hitting .329
for Upper IowaKaylee Frenette has continued to be a steady presence in the lineup for the Upper Iowa softball team.
A career .328 hitter across 89 games so far with the Peacocks, the Chi-Hi graduate is hitting .329 through 25 starts this spring with one triple, 15 runs scored, six runs batted in and a .396 on-base percentage. Frenette has three-hit games thus far this season against Illinois Springfield on Feb. 26 and Drury on Feb. 28. She also scored four runs against Minnesota State University Moorhead on April 3.
Upper Iowa is 8-17 overall with a 4-8 record in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference competition and returns to play on Saturday by hosting the University of Minnesota Crookston in a doubleheader before hosting a doubleheader against Bemidji State on Sunday.
Zeman helps Winona State 4x4 finish sixth at nationals
Kendall Zeman helped the Winona State University women’s 1,600-meter relay team finish in sixth place earlier this year at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships last month in Birmingham, Ala.
Zeman, a Bloomer grad, teamed up with Kalley Harris, Maddy Pietz and Brooklyn Schyvinck to take sixth with a time of three minutes, 48.58 seconds as a team from Colorado Mesa won the championship at 3:47.09.
She also teamed up with Harris, Allison Waterman and Shereen Vallabouy to take first at the Minnesota State Mankato Spring Invite to start the outdoor season on April 5. Zeman also finished second to Harris in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:04.78 as Harris won the event in 1:01.39.
Last month Zeman was also named to the NSIC’s Winter All-Academic team, also earning All-Academic Team of Excellence honors in having a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.6. Winona State is back in action on Friday when it hosts a home meet.
Olson hitting .271 for Viterbo
Autumn Olson has played in 24 of the Viterbo softball team’s first 26 games and is hitting .271 for the V-Hawks.
Olson, a Chi-Hi graduate, has a pair of doubles with seven walks across 70 at-bats this spring while scoring 13 runs. The outfielder Olson had a three-hit game against Presentation (S.D.) on March 28 and was 1-for-3 with a run scored against Dickinson State (N.D.) on Saturday.
Viterbo is 5-21 overall with a 5-7 mark in North Star Athletic Association competition. The V-Hawks hit the road for a doubleheader on Wednesday at Waldorf University.