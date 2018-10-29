Chi-Hi graduate and North Dakota State College of Science sophomore outside hitter Victoria Czech has been named to the Mon-Dak Conference all-conference team for the 2018 season.
Czech is second on the team with 307 kills and has a hitting percentage of .227. Czech was one of three NDSCS players to earn all-conference honors.
NDSCS is a two-year junior college that competes in the National Junior College Athletic Association. The Wildcats are currently 28-2, including an unbeaten mark in league play and won the Region 13 Championship. NDSCS is back in action later this week in the District G playoffs this Friday and Saturday in North Platte, Nebraska.
