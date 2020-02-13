The Eagles bounced back from a loss to UW-Oshkosh on Saturday by outscoring the Blue Devils 43-25 in the second half, including 21-7 in the fourth quarter to pull away to pick up the road victory.
Senior Dani Craig scored a game-high 28 points on 12 of 18 shooting, including a 4-for-8 effort from beyond the arc to pace the UW-L attack. She also collected four rebounds and dished out three assists. Ava Kramer grabbed four rebounds, dished out four assists while finishing with a season-high 17 points, seven of which came in the second half.
Amber Fabeck scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds with Melrose-Mindoro High School graduate Katie Christopherson scoring nine to lead Stout (14-8, 5-6).
The Eagles (16-6, 7-4) were 7-for-11 in the fourth quarter while holding the Blue Devils to just two made field goals (2-for-19) in the final frame. For the game, UW-L finished 52 percent from the field (30 of 57), including 9-for-21 from 3-point range. Stout shot just 34.8 percent (23-66).
UW-L hosts UW-Stevens Point (9-13, 4-7) at 3 p.m. Saturday.
