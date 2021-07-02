CRBL: Bloomer stalwart Stuckert follows father's footsteps into hall of fame

No manager in league history has more games managed than Stuckert’s 486 and he is also third in wins and tied for ninth in Wisconsin Baseball Association tournament appearances. Stuckert led the team for 27 years and during that time the Woodticks made seven WBA tournaments including six in a row from 2000-05 with the team making a trip to the final eight in 2007.

Stuckert will be enshrined along with several other prominent members of league history. Huth is a former Texas Rangers draft pick known for his power arm who pitched for the Eau Claire Bears from 2005-13. Pehler played outfield for the Whitehall Wolves from 2005-13 and led the team as manager during several of those seasons in guiding the team to its first CRBL title in 2012. Atkinson became a recognizable figure in the league for his work as scorekeeper for the Jim Falls Sturgeons from 1980-2014 where he worked nearly 600 games.

Those players will be honored along with the 2020 class of Ray McIlquham, Todd Bresina, Mitch Steinmetz and Rick and Randy Baier throughout Saturday afternoon’s contest. A large group of Stuckert’s longtime teammates and friends will be in attendance for the game, something he said will feel like a ‘family reunion’. Stuckert squared off with many of his fellow honorees on the diamond for many years and is excited to be honored alongside them.