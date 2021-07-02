CRBL: Bloomer stalwart Stuckert follows father's footsteps into hall of fame

At the field named in his family’s honor, Scott Stuckert will be recognized for an honor of his own.
The longtime Bloomer baseball stalwart will join John Huth, Paul Pehler and Eddie Atkinson as a part of the Chippewa River Baseball League Hall of Fame Class of 2021, which will be honored throughout Saturday’s league all-star game at Stuckert Field in Bloomer at 12:30 p.m.
Stuckert played all 35 of his years in the CRBL with Bloomer-based teams, starting with the Merchants from 1982-92 before his tenure with the Woodticks from 1993-2016. The veteran maintained a high level of play throughout his CRBL career as a career .359 hitter who is the league’s career RBI leader, second in hits, games played, singles and tied for second in seasons played. He is third in at-bats, walks, tied for fourth in doubles, fifth in total bases, seventh in runs scored and 10th in on-base percentage.
He earned a league-record 20 appearances in the CRBL All-Star Game including 14 in a row from 1989-2002 and was the MVP of the 1993 contest where his walk-off solo home run gave the North Division an 8-7 win over the South in Augusta. A three-time All-CRBL selection, he also earned five honorable mention selections and was known for his sure hands and accurate arms around the field and likable and personable nature on-and-off the diamond.
“It makes me feel old,” Stuckert said of the hall of fame selection with a laugh. “It’s doubly special having it in Bloomer.”
Stuckert took over the reins of managing the team from his father Jim, a fellow CRBL Hall of Famer, in 1990. One look at the name on the sign at Stuckert Field would tell you baseball has been a big part of the family’s history. Starting with the game at the age of seven, a young Scott also tagged along to his dad’s game and quickly grew to love the game that was already such a big part of the family.
“It’s been a part of our family for pretty much ever,” Stuckert said.
Jim Stuckert played catcher for the Bloomer Pines from 1959-64 and Bloomer Blackhawks from 1975-78 before taking over as manager from 1978-89 and still playing until 1984. As a player with the Pines, Jim made four straight all-star games in helping the team capture division titles and qualify for the WBA Tournament in 1961 and 1963. He returned a decade later in 1975 to hit .372 and later hit .500 with two home runs and 10 runs batted in in 1980. Under his guidance, the Merchants advanced to the WBA Tournament five times and he also helped in the construction of the Bloomer baseball diamond, named in the family’s honor.
Soon after Scott took over as manager for the Merchants, the team rebranded itself as the Bloomer Woodticks. Stuckert said the unique choice for the new mascot was one his cousin Peter came up with, a name the players had thrown around for a few years prior to making it official.
No manager in league history has more games managed than Stuckert’s 486 and he is also third in wins and tied for ninth in Wisconsin Baseball Association tournament appearances. Stuckert led the team for 27 years and during that time the Woodticks made seven WBA tournaments including six in a row from 2000-05 with the team making a trip to the final eight in 2007.
Stuckert will be enshrined along with several other prominent members of league history. Huth is a former Texas Rangers draft pick known for his power arm who pitched for the Eau Claire Bears from 2005-13. Pehler played outfield for the Whitehall Wolves from 2005-13 and led the team as manager during several of those seasons in guiding the team to its first CRBL title in 2012. Atkinson became a recognizable figure in the league for his work as scorekeeper for the Jim Falls Sturgeons from 1980-2014 where he worked nearly 600 games.
Those players will be honored along with the 2020 class of Ray McIlquham, Todd Bresina, Mitch Steinmetz and Rick and Randy Baier throughout Saturday afternoon’s contest. A large group of Stuckert’s longtime teammates and friends will be in attendance for the game, something he said will feel like a ‘family reunion’. Stuckert squared off with many of his fellow honorees on the diamond for many years and is excited to be honored alongside them.
“As you get older you have a different perspective,” Stuckert said. “I think you have more of an appreciation obviously for the guys you played with but I think you have more of an appreciation for the guys you played against also. I know there’s a handful of Tilden guys from last year’s class that are going in that you look at what their team accomplished and maybe you weren’t as appreciative of that at the time when you’re playing against those guys because, obviously, they got the best of us a lot.
“But you appreciate what they did individually and as a team and it was a lot of fun to play against guys like that.”
As for his own success, Stuckert credited his supportive wife as well as those longtime teammates and family members who played alongside him for all those summers.
“I played with a lot of really good friends and really good ballplayers and when you can do that it makes it easier to keep coming to the field every day and hopefully keep producing like all those other guys do,” Stuckert said.