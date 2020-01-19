The Chippewa River Baseball League will have a different look in 2020, but a part of that will be the return of a familiar team as the Chippewa Falls LumberJacks return under the direction of Franz.
Chippewa Falls was home for the LumberJacks from 1982-2016 before the team moved to Eau Claire to become the Eau Claire Rivermen.
Franz said the idea to bring back the LumberJacks started in motion at the end of the summer last year. Thus far, the team has nearly 20 committed players for this season, and Franz expects that number to jump into the 20s by the start of the year.
The team will be made up of recent Chi-Hi and McDonell graduates, and Franz said the current roster all share connections to Chippewa Falls. The LumberJacks will play in the North Division with the Tilden Tigers, Cadott Red Sox, Jim Falls Sturgeons, Bloomer Fightin’ Woodticks and Eau Claire Cavaliers and will share Casper Park with the Tigers. Originally, Franz wasn’t sure if that would be possible, but after discussions with the Chippewa Falls Parks and Recreation Department, it was worked out.
“We feel really, really good about being able to do that,” Franz said.
Franz added the team will practice at the recent renovated Cardinal Field, a facility across the street from Chippewa Falls Middle School. Cardinal Field has seen upgrades to its batting cages, dugouts, backstop, infield and bullpens over the past year with a new scoreboard set to the added in the spring.
The LumberJacks played at Cardinal Field in the past, and Franz is hopeful the team would be able to use the site to host games.
“A lot of (Chippewa) River League baseball has been played on that field,” Franz said.
Franz felt there was room to add a team to the league made up of people from the Chippewa Falls area.
“There’s enough good players and enough people that want to play,” Franz said.
Eau Claire Rivermen manager Andy Niese managed the LumberJacks prior to their move to Eau Claire earlier in the decade and was happy to see the franchise return.
“The Chippewa Falls LumberJacks competed in the CRBL from 1983 to 2016. During that 34-year run, they became one of the most successful and respected amateur baseball teams in the CRBL and across northwest Wisconsin,” Niese said in a press release from the CRBL last Monday. “As someone who played for Chippewa Falls from 1998 through 2016 and filled the responsibility of player/manager from 2006 through 2016, I’m very glad to see the organization return.
“Wayne Franz has invested legitimate time and resources in to making this happen, and he should be commended for starting a new chapter in the proud history of the LumberJacks as well as that of the CRBL.”
The Stanley Slammers have joined the Augusta Athletics in folding from the Chippewa River Baseball League. The CRBL will be adding a new team for the 2020 season with the return of the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks.
Chippewa Falls returns to the league while the Stanley Slammers and Augusta Athletics have folded, giving the CRBL an 11-team league for 2020. With a familiar team name and many familiar players to make up the lineup, Franz and the LumberJacks are happy to be back.
“Hopefully we’ll put a good product on the field talent wise and we’ll be able to compete as quick as we can in the (Chippewa) River League,” Franz said. “We have a lot of respect for it, and we’re excited to bring the Chippewa LumberJacks back.”
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
