CRBL: Chippewa Falls LumberJacks making most of unique first season back in league

“Building a program with guys from my class and the 2017 class is big to me," said Nolan Hutzler, a 2019 Chi-Hi grad. "We’re all from Chippewa and we’ve got a select few from other areas but we’re building something special I think.”

The team has mostly played road games against teams in and out of the league.

“We’ve got a really good group of guys coming together and it’s just good to get out here and play because all the guys we have are very competitive and we like to win but we also just like being together out on the field," Sawyer Lubs said.

The idea of bringing the 'Jacks back started at the end of last summer with a large group of players jumping on board with the idea and committing to play.

“The Chippewa Falls LumberJacks competed in the CRBL from 1983 to 2016. During that 34-year run, they became one of the most successful and respected amateur baseball teams in the CRBL and across northwest Wisconsin,” CRBL secretary and Rivermen manager Andy Niese said in a press release from the CRBL announcing the addition in January. “As someone who played for Chippewa Falls from 1998 through 2016 and filled the responsibility of player/manager from 2006 through 2016, I’m very glad to see the organization return."