CADOTT — The No. 3 spot in the batting order did plenty of heavy lifting for the North Division in Sunday’s Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game.
Jon Schoch and Mike Danielson combined to go 2-for-3 with five runs batted in as the North nipped the South 6-5 in the league’s 63rd all-star game at Cadott High School Field.
Danielson’s go-ahead sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth was the difference, driving in Eau Claire Cavaliers’ Paul Petit.
Petit opened the inning with a double to right-center field before Cadott’s Ben Poppe moved him up to third base on a groundout. That brought another member of the hometown Red Sox to the plate in Danielson who lifted a two-strike pitch to center field to bring in Petit. Poppe, Danielson and Tony Riley were the three representatives for the hosts in Sunday’s game.
Petit finished was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and a stolen base and also pitched 2.2 innings of scoreless relief to close the game and earned Most Valuable Player honors for the contest. Petit struck out two while walking two and hitting one batter.
The South put two on in the top of the ninth after Eau Claire Bears extra hitter Sam Janni was hit by a pitch and Bears shortstop Ty Fadness drew a walk. But Petit got the Eau Claire Rivermen’s Tyler Gray to ground out to first baseman Noah Lane to cap the victory, the first for the North against the South since 2014 and just the second since 2005.
The North scored four times in the fifth inning to take a 5-2 lead thanks to a run-scoring infield single by Petit before Schoch cleared the bases with a double, his second run-scoring two bagger of the contest after he drove in Petit with a double in the first inning. Tilden’s Alex Ruf started the bottom of the fifth by reaching base after a strikeout and a walk from Tristen Hable and infield single by Lane loaded the bases ahead of Petit and Schoch’s hits.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
The South evened the game with three runs in the seventh, drawing five walks as a part of the rally. Whitehall’s Nate Pronschinske drove in a run with a double before the Eau Claire Bears’ JD Prescher and Fadness drew bases-loaded walks. Petit entered the game following Fadness’ walk and induced a fielder’s choice out at the plate and flyout to escape without further damage.
RBI singles by the Eau Claire Rivermen’s Andy Niese and Osseo’s Todd Wienkes in the second inning helped the South take a 2-1 before the North’s four-run fifth.
Schoch finished 2-for-3 with four runs batted in and two doubles.
The Eau Claire Cavaliers’ Jake Jenneman and Osseo’s Logan Boettcher started the game on the mound for the North and South Divisions, respectively.
During the game the league honored Hall of Fame Class of 2019 inductees George Jackson, Rick Goettl, Steve Fetterly and Art Zwiefelhofer on the field in between innings.
The league season gets back underway on Tuesday when the Stanley Slammers host the Eau Claire Bears at Chapman Park before a five-game schedule on Wednesday.
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.