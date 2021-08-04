CRBL: Early runs hold up as Tilden tops Osseo in semifinals

OSSEO — Two runs in the third inning and one in the fourth was more than enough for the Tilden Tigers in a 3-1 victory over Osseo on Wednesday evening in a Chippewa River Baseball League playoff semifinal matchup.

The Tigers (16-5) advance to face the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks on Saturday at Casper Park for the league championship.

Osseo opened the scoring with a run in the bottom of the second when Jimi Zawacki crossed home plate on a Tilden error to open the scoring.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Tigers came back with two runs in the third inning as Nolan Baier drove in Drew Steinmetz with an RBI single before Baier scored on a single from Cole Zwiefelhofer. Jordan Steinmetz added an RBI single of his own in the fourth inning to extend the lead to two at 3-1.

That's all the run support Tilden starter PJ LeQuia would need as he put together a dominant performance, striking out eight in a complete-game victory while scattering five hits and one unearned run.

Jordan Steinmetz was 3-for-4 with two doubles and one run batted in while Zwiefelhofer added three hits of his own and an RBI.

Todd Weinkes was 2-for-4 for Osseo (17-4), who had won the previous four league championships.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0