CRBL: Early runs hold up as Tilden tops Osseo in semifinals

OSSEO — Two runs in the third inning and one in the fourth was more than enough for the Tilden Tigers in a 3-1 victory over Osseo on Wednesday evening in a Chippewa River Baseball League playoff semifinal matchup.
The Tigers (16-5) advance to face the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks on Saturday at Casper Park for the league championship.
Osseo opened the scoring with a run in the bottom of the second when Jimi Zawacki crossed home plate on a Tilden error to open the scoring.
The Tigers came back with two runs in the third inning as Nolan Baier drove in Drew Steinmetz with an RBI single before Baier scored on a single from Cole Zwiefelhofer. Jordan Steinmetz added an RBI single of his own in the fourth inning to extend the lead to two at 3-1.
That's all the run support Tilden starter PJ LeQuia would need as he put together a dominant performance, striking out eight in a complete-game victory while scattering five hits and one unearned run.
Jordan Steinmetz was 3-for-4 with two doubles and one run batted in while Zwiefelhofer added three hits of his own and an RBI.
Todd Weinkes was 2-for-4 for Osseo (17-4), who had won the previous four league championships.