CRBL: Eau Claire Bears, Tilden Tigers and Osseo Merchants lead All-Star Game selections

The Osseo Merchants will have six representatives on the South Division team with first baseman Joe Zawacki, outfielders Ryan Freitag and Nolan Matson, pitcher Luke Eide, catcher Todd Wienkes and utility player Aaron Hagberg. First baseman Will Petroski, shortstop Sawyer Sturz, outfielder James Davis, catcher Andy Niese and pitcher Tyler Gray are Eau Claire Rivermen players picked for the game while the Whitehall quartet of third baseman Scott Hovell, extra hitter Max Ferguson, pitcher Blake Theisse and catcher Jordan Hauser will represent the Wolves.

Second baseman Taylor Rathke and designated hitter Ryan Gray were selected from the Beef River Bullfrogs.

The teams were selected by the 11 team managers of the league and will hosted on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Stuckert Field. The North Division team will be managed by Tilden manager Ryan Baier and the South Division team will be led by Luke Anderson of the Osseo Merchants with assistant coaches Dave Strauch from the Eau Claire Bears and Niese from the Rivermen. Starting lineups will be determined at game time.

This year’s CRBL All-Star Game is the 64th in league history and the 48th under the current North Division vs South Division matchup. The South Division leads the all-time series 31-16 but the North won the most recent game with a 6-5 victory in Cadott in 2019. Saturday’s game will be the first all-star game hosted by Bloomer since 2010, when the South defeated the North 6-5.

