CRBL: Familiar rosters heavy with Chippewa Falls players on display in title game as Chippewa Falls, Tilden clash

Despite the team's relative youth and inexperience in the league, pitcher Griffin Spindler said the years of playing together prior to the CRBL has helped the team be successful early on.

“We’re all pretty close with each other," Spindler said. "We all went to pretty much the same high schools in this area. We all know who we are and we’ve all played against each other too probably.”

The two teams have never met in a league title game, as they've spent most of the time battling over North Division titles under the league's previous format where only division winners advanced to the playoffs.

CRBL: Tilden, Chippewa Falls ready for Wild Card Wednesday playoff games The Tilden Tigers and Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks each face division champions Wednesday in the Chippewa River Baseball League playoff semifinals as the Tigers face South Division champion Osseo and the Lumberjacks battle the North Division champion Eau Claire Cavaliers.

Zwiefelhofer said Saturday's matchup is 'very, very cool' with all the connections between the two teams.

“I think this game says so much and goes so much deeper than a lot of people realize because it’s honoring all the coaches and all the people that have been a part of Chippewa baseball – public and private schools," Zwiefelhofer said.

Zwiefelhofer mentioned names such as Bill Beckwith, Jason Bobb, Eric Wedemeyer, Mike Thompson and Brad Wysocki as coaches that helped cultivate and teach in the formative years of many of the players at the prep and legion level that helped now Lumberjacks, Tigers and so many others love the game and play it well.