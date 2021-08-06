 Skip to main content
CRBL: Familiar rosters heavy with Chippewa Falls players on display in title game as Chippewa Falls, Tilden clash
CRBL

Saturday afternoon's Chippewa River Baseball League championship game will have a decidedly Chippewa Falls feel to it.

The two teams that call Casper Park home will duke it out for the crown as the Tilden Tigers host the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks at Gannon Field at 12:30 p.m. after both teams won their playoff openers on Wednesday night.

Both the Tigers and Lumberjacks earned wins over higher-seeded teams as wild card playoff qualifiers, as Tilden upended the four-time defending league champion Osseo 3-1 and the Lumberjacks stunned the North Division champion Eau Claire Cavaliers 3-2.

Those victories set up a matchup of two teams that know each other well with rosters largely made up of Chippewa Falls natives who played their high school ball at Chi-Hi and McDonell.

“That’s going to be exciting," Chippewa Falls manager Wayne Franz said after Wednesday's win. "It’s basically Chippewa against Chippewa, there’s a lot of Chippewa guys there. We have a ton of respect for them. Look at their tradition. Their tradition is unmatched in the CRBL and now Chippewa, this is a new version of the Lumberjacks and we’re starting to make our own (tradition) early on in the game and that’s exciting.”

No team in the CRBL has won more league championships than Tilden's 17. The Tigers went 15-5 in the regular season to finish one game in front of Chippewa Falls in the North Division standings while the 18-2 Cavaliers earned the division title and carried the league's best record. Tilden rode some early scoring and stout pitching from PJ LeQuia to top the Merchants 3-1 in Wednesday's semifinal. LeQuia allowed one unearned run in a complete-game effort to go with eight strikeouts, while Jordan Steinmetz and Cole Zwiefelhofer each had three hits to lead the offense.

Tilden's last league championship came in 2011, but that was with a largely different roster than the one the Tigers have this year. Many of the players from the dominant Tigers teams from the 1980s through early 2010s have since stepped aside, and a new generation of players has taken over and been successful. Tilden has advanced to the league title game twice since that last title but has come up short.

Tilden manager Ryan Baier said teams want to make sure they're at their best for the upcoming Wisconsin Baseball Association state tournament, but with another opportunity for this generation of Tigers to grab a title, it's a chance they don't want to let slip by.

“You like to look forward and ahead to the WBA and you look at these at warmup games, but talking to some of the guys (Wednesday) night we want this one more than we wanted any other one," Baier said. "We’re definitely going to go out there and give it everything we got.”

Chippewa Falls returned to league play last year as a part of the CRBL's unsanctioned season due to COVID-19. The previous incarnation of the 'Jacks called Chippewa Falls home from 1983-2016 and won seven league titles (second to Tilden all-time) before moving to Eau Claire to be rebranded as the Rivermen. The Lumberjacks returned last season with a new, younger roster that, like Tilden, is made up mostly of Chippewa Falls players, and in their first official season in the league the 'Jacks have hit the ground running with a 14-6 league record before knocking off the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Despite the team's relative youth and inexperience in the league, pitcher Griffin Spindler said the years of playing together prior to the CRBL has helped the team be successful early on.

“We’re all pretty close with each other," Spindler said. "We all went to pretty much the same high schools in this area. We all know who we are and we’ve all played against each other too probably.”

The two teams have never met in a league title game, as they've spent most of the time battling over North Division titles under the league's previous format where only division winners advanced to the playoffs.

Zwiefelhofer said Saturday's matchup is 'very, very cool' with all the connections between the two teams.

“I think this game says so much and goes so much deeper than a lot of people realize because it’s honoring all the coaches and all the people that have been a part of Chippewa baseball – public and private schools," Zwiefelhofer said.

Zwiefelhofer mentioned names such as Bill Beckwith, Jason Bobb, Eric Wedemeyer, Mike Thompson and Brad Wysocki as coaches that helped cultivate and teach in the formative years of many of the players at the prep and legion level that helped now Lumberjacks, Tigers and so many others love the game and play it well.

“I hope everyone can go out and play a really good game and honor the time and effort that they put into making us love the game and making us the ballplayers that will let us get to a CRBL championship," Zwiefelhofer said. "They had such a huge, huge part in this and I don’t want them to go unnoticed because those are all great coaches, great guys and real fans and lovers of the game of baseball.

“It’s a Chippewa County showdown and it’s about to go down.”

Up Next

Chippewa River Baseball League Championship Game

Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks (15-6) at Tilden Tigers (16-5)

When: Saturday, 12:30 p.m.

Where: Casper Park

Championship Game Facts

• It is the first time these storied franchises have faced each other in the CRBL title bout.

• The wildcard format was instituted into the CRBL in 2014. Coincidentally, this is the first time since 2014 that two wildcard teams will meet in the championship game.

• Osseo was trying to become the first team since the 1969-73 Tilden Tigers to win five CRBL titles in a row.

• Osseo has won five division titles in a row (2016-2019, 2021). The Tilden Tigers hold the longest such streak, winning nine division titles in row from 1974 to 1982.

• Tilden holds the CRBL record for most league titles with 17 as well as most league championship game appearances with 37.

• The Lumberjacks are second all-time in league titles with seven as well as league championship appearances with 11.

• The Eau Claire Bears have claimed the most wildcard spots with a current total of six.

• The first league championship “game” was actually a best out-of-three series that took place in 1928, the second year the CRBL functioned after an unexplained 18-year hiatus (there was league play in 1908 and 1909 and then it was absent until 1927). In the 1928 series, the Eagleton Eageltons swept Eau Claire Union, 2 games to zero.

• In the most recent CRBL championship, Osseo prevailed over Tilden, 12-6 at Osseo in 2019. Catcher Todd Wienkes of Osseo was named game MVP.

• The last time the Lumberjacks’ franchise was in the CRBL championship was in 2013 when they lost 1-0 to the Whitehall Wolves at Casper Park.

- Courtesy of Chippewa River Baseball League

