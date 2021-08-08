CRBL: Five-run fourth inning sparks Tilden to championship victory over Chippewa Falls

Two teams were looking for a spark.
One found it.
Nolan Baier and Dane Weiland blasted back-to-back home runs to start a five-run fourth inning that powered the Tilden Tigers past the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks 10-3 on Sunday afternoon at Gannon Field at Casper Park to win the Chippewa River Baseball League championship.
The championship is the first for the Tigers since 2011, and those five runs broke open a 1-1 game en route to their 18th league title, the most in CRBL history.
Tilden third baseman Baier opened the bottom of the fourth with a solo shot to left-center field, and Weiland wasted little time with an encore with his no-doubt shot to double the Tilden lead to 3-1. The bats stayed hot in the inning as Lucas Steinmetz plated a run with an RBI single before Cole Zwiefelhofer drove in two on a single to add to the Tigers’ advantage.
“I’m a big believer in energy when it comes to baseball, momentum goes a long way,” Tilden manager Ryan Baier said. “Nolan and Dane coming there came up in a big spot and got two good pitches to hit, hit them out the park and the energy level from there on throughout the game, I think that was definitely he turning point in the game.”
Tilden scored once in the fifth before adding three in the seventh as Lucas Steinmetz drew a bases-loaded walk, Jordan Steinmetz delivered a sacrifice fly and Drew Steinmetz drove home Ben Steinmetz for the third run.
Drew Steinmetz was 3-for-5 with a first-inning double while Nolan Baier, Weiland, Alex Ruf and Lucas Steinmetz had two hits apiece for the Tigers, who led the CRBL in runs scored during the regular season. Nolan Baier earned MVP honors for the game for his effort.
That was more than enough run support for pitcher PJ LeQuia as the righty worked seven strong innings in allowing three runs and scattering eight hits and zero walks. LeQuia allowed just five hits and one unearned run in Wednesday’s 3-1 semifinal victory in Osseo.
“That’s all I do is throw strikes and let them hit, let the defense work and hope for the best,” LeQuia said.
Blake Trippler was 3-for-5 with three singles and a stolen base, while Nate Hayes added two hits and two runs batted in for the Lumberjacks, who wrapped up their first official season in the league in the title game.
“It did turn the momentum, and we couldn’t stop it,” Chippewa Falls manager Wayne Franz said of Tilden’s five-run fourth inning. “They’ve got a team that once they start hitting it’s contagious over there. We knew they were one of the best hitting teams in the league and they showed it.”
Hayes’ RBI single in the third inning opened the scoring and he added another run-scoring single in the seventh. Chippewa Falls returned to the league last year, but played as a part of an unsanctioned season due to COVID-19. The Lumberjacks defeated the Eau Claire Cavaliers 3-2 on Wednesday night to advance to the finals.
The game was originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon, but rain throughout Saturday pushed the game to Sunday, where the start time was moved around before the game began at 1 p.m. and the teams beat Mother Nature to get all nine innings in.
“The want to win for both teams was enormous,” LeQuia said. “They had guys out here for 10 hours (Saturday) cleaning the field just to make this game happen. We both wanted to be here really bad, and we both wanted to win really bad.”
Sunday's Chippewa River Baseball League championship game between the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks and Tilden Tigers features two rosters made up primarily of Chippewa Falls baseball players, a point of pride for both teams heading into the clash at Casper Park.
Sunday’s championship game was also special for both teams as two rosters primarily made up of Chippewa Falls and McDonell players squared off for the crown. Connections between the teams ran deep and added to the passion for victory.
The win was the 18th league title for the Tigers but the first for a new generation of players, many of whom grew up watching family members win championships of their own in the 1990s and 2000s. Tilden advanced to the championship game in 2015 and 2019 but lost.
“I grew up watching dad and uncles play all the time, watching them win CRBL championships and for us to finally get here and finally win one — we’ve been here a couple times but we’ve never took home the trophy,” Nolan Baier said.
Both teams now turn their attention to the Wisconsin Baseball Association state tournament, which begins next weekend with statewide regional play.
“It’s great. We’ve never had one as this group, and it’s fun,” Ryan Baier said. “I said earlier in the week that sometimes this is one that gets looked over but this one feels good, especially against a nice rival team and all those other Chippewa kids. This one feels really, really good.”