CRBL: Five-run fourth inning sparks Tilden to championship victory over Chippewa Falls

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon, but rain throughout Saturday pushed the game to Sunday, where the start time was moved around before the game began at 1 p.m. and the teams beat Mother Nature to get all nine innings in.

“The want to win for both teams was enormous,” LeQuia said. “They had guys out here for 10 hours (Saturday) cleaning the field just to make this game happen. We both wanted to be here really bad, and we both wanted to win really bad.”

CRBL: Familiar rosters heavy with Chippewa Falls players on display in title game as Chippewa Falls, Tilden clash Sunday's Chippewa River Baseball League championship game between the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks and Tilden Tigers features two rosters made up primarily of Chippewa Falls baseball players, a point of pride for both teams heading into the clash at Casper Park.

Sunday’s championship game was also special for both teams as two rosters primarily made up of Chippewa Falls and McDonell players squared off for the crown. Connections between the teams ran deep and added to the passion for victory.

The win was the 18th league title for the Tigers but the first for a new generation of players, many of whom grew up watching family members win championships of their own in the 1990s and 2000s. Tilden advanced to the championship game in 2015 and 2019 but lost.

“I grew up watching dad and uncles play all the time, watching them win CRBL championships and for us to finally get here and finally win one — we’ve been here a couple times but we’ve never took home the trophy,” Nolan Baier said.