CRBL: Huth, Pehler, Atkinson and Stuckert selected to 2021 Hall of Fame Class

Four players have been selected to enter the Chippewa River Baseball League (CRBL) Hall of Fame from 30 active candidates. As in the past, the formal introduction and ceremony will take place during the CRBL all-star game on July 3rd at Stuckert Field in Bloomer.
After the 2021 induction, the CRBL will have 81 members of their Hall of Fame. The 2020 class of Randy Baier, Rick Baier, Todd Bresina, Ray McIlquham and Mitch Steinmetz will also be honored during this year's all-star game.
The Chippewa River Baseball League will be starting its season on April 17 as a part of the …
John Huth
During a highly accomplished amateur baseball career that encompassed over 30 seasons across five decades, Jon Huth spent nine of those seasons with the Eau Claire Bears, securing his place as one of the truly elite power pitchers in CRBL history. A former professional pitcher, Huth was a 31st round draft pick of the Texas Rangers, spending a season in rookie ball with the Rangers in his draft year of 1988 and then a season at the mid-A level with the Kansas City Royals in 1989.
Paul Pehler
A hustling, high energy ball player during his nine seasons in the CBRL, Paul Pehler was also a dedicated manager and relentless advocate for the Wolves of Whitehall. Under his guidance, Whitehall was transformed from an organization struggling to survive into one of the most vaunted and highly successful amateur teams in the CRBL and across northwest Wisconsin.
Eddie Atkinson
Over a career of service that touched four decades and exceeded 30 years, Eddie Atkinson became an iconic and recognizable figure for the Sturgeons of Jim Falls. Despite never having played one inning for the Big Fish, Eddie rose to CRBL prominence through his dedicated and sincere work as the scorekeeper for the Sturgeons.
Scott Stuckert
Throughout his 35 seasons in the CRBL, Scott Stuckert approached the game of baseball with an observably high level of dedication, respect and enjoyment. His likable and personable nature often overshadowed the fact that “Stuck” was an awesome baseball player, definitively one of the best to ever take the diamond in CRBL history.