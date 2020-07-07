CRBL: League cancels sanctioned regular season play on heels of opener due to positive COVID-19 test of player

"This decision gives every manager and every team the flexibility to pull the plug on the games they feel unsafe — if they feel there is potential for any infection," Niese said of the potential unsanctioned games.

Niese said the league is hoping it will be able to host a qualifying tournament August 7-9 to establish qualifiers for the Wisconsin Baseball Association state tournament, an event scheduled for later in that month.

The most recent update from the league came in June when it was announced the CRBL was planning on playing an 8-game schedule with nine of the league's 11 teams participating — the Eau Claire Cavaliers and Whitehall Wolves opted to cancel their seasons.

"We held on as long as we could," Niese said. "We're not shocked this is happening but it's disappointing because every team in the league has been playing non-league games over the last 2-3 weeks to get ramped up for the league season. The reason we held on this long is there's a lot of people in the CRBL that take baseball extremely seriously. But at the same time we're not ignorant, we're not irresponsible and I would categorize it as an almost nauseating decision to do this, to come to this point.

"But the consensus was really didn't have a choice."