CRBL: League cancels sanctioned regular season play on heels of opener due to positive COVID-19 test of player

Wednesday evening was set to be the first league-recognized action in 11 months for the Chippewa River Baseball League.
But that changed on Tuesday evening when the league made the decision to cancel its abbreviated regular season schedule that was set to begin with three games on Wednesday evening.
The decision came after a player from one of the teams tested positive for COVID-19 with other players also possibly being infected. Teams will still have the option to play their games as scheduled, but they will not be recognized as a part of an official league season.
"Out of respect for all our players, fans, umpires, etc. we made the decision in the best interest of everybody that we can't have a sanctioned CRBL season," league secretary Andy Niese said on Tuesday evening. "We understand the timing of this is rough, the night before starting play, but this is right in line with the whole maddening, unpredictable nature of the virus.
"You can plan all you want but there's no established path here in any way."
Three games were previously scheduled to open league play on Wednesday evening — Jim Falls at Tilden, Eau Claire Rivermen at Osseo and Eau Claire Bears at Beef River.
Members of the league held virtual meetings in recent days following the positive player test to discuss options before coming to the decision to not sanction a season.
"This decision gives every manager and every team the flexibility to pull the plug on the games they feel unsafe — if they feel there is potential for any infection," Niese said of the potential unsanctioned games.
Niese said the league is hoping it will be able to host a qualifying tournament August 7-9 to establish qualifiers for the Wisconsin Baseball Association state tournament, an event scheduled for later in that month.
The most recent update from the league came in June when it was announced the CRBL was planning on playing an 8-game schedule with nine of the league's 11 teams participating — the Eau Claire Cavaliers and Whitehall Wolves opted to cancel their seasons.
"We held on as long as we could," Niese said. "We're not shocked this is happening but it's disappointing because every team in the league has been playing non-league games over the last 2-3 weeks to get ramped up for the league season. The reason we held on this long is there's a lot of people in the CRBL that take baseball extremely seriously. But at the same time we're not ignorant, we're not irresponsible and I would categorize it as an almost nauseating decision to do this, to come to this point.
"But the consensus was really didn't have a choice."
Teams were set to adhere to the guidelines set forth by county officials for their games with the Eau Claire Rivermen and Eau Claire Bears prepared to play their entire schedule away from home, but while being recognized as the home team for their 'home' games.
This season was set to be the 92nd for the league but 2020 will mark the first time since the end of World War II in 1945 the CRBL will not play a recognized slate of games. This year's league season was originally set to start in late April with 11 total teams as the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks made their return while the Stanley Slammers and Augusta Athletics folded from competition.
The Osseo Merchants won its fourth straight CRBL title a season ago, defeating Tilden 12-6 in the title game. The Eau Claire Cavaliers went on to win the WBA state tournament with an 11-3 win over the Tigers. Four league teams (Osseo, Tilden, Eau Claire Bears, Eau Claire Cavaliers) reached the final eight of the state tournament for the first time in league history.
"We can't wait for 2021 when we can get back to some normalcy, hopefully and have a full season starting in April," Niese said.
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!