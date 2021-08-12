CRBL: League hitters, pitchers reach milestones in historic season

The following are a list of accomplishments and milestones that took place within the 2021 season:
Hitting
There were ten .400+ hitters this year in league play.
In his 20th season, the Eau Claire Bears’ Todd Lasher had 12 hits, nine doubles and notched 15 total bases, moving into 3rd place all time in total bases (733), 6th place all-time in doubles (82), and 7th place all-time in hits (430).
Nathan Kent, the unanimous All-CRBL 2nd baseman of the Eau Claire Bears, led the circuit in hitting with a robust .558 average (29/52) as well as in steals with 13 swipes. The last person to lead the CRBL in both those categories in the same season was current league officer and Eau Claire Rivemen Chad Zutter. “Zut” accomplished the feat back in 2001 when he was with the Hallie Eagles, hitting .467 (21/45) with 10 stolen bases.
In his 29th season, Eau Claire Rivermen’s Andy Niese became the CRBL’s all-time leader in games played with 522, breaking the previous record of 506 held by Jim Falls legend Keith Pitsch. Additionally:
• With his 21st CRBL All-Star game appearance, Niese broke the all-time mark of 20 All-Star games, held by Bloomer legend and CRBL Hall of Famer Scott Stuckert.
• Niese also became the first player to cross the 600-hit barrier. With 16 hits this year, the CRBL’s all-time hit leader now has 607 for his career.
The league wide batting average dropped from .311 in 2019 to .285 in 2021, a decrease of 8.4%.
Pitching
Osseo’s Luke Eide became the first pitcher since 2002 to capture the pitching triple crown, leading the CRBL in wins (10), strikeouts (99) and ERA (0.95). Moreover:
• Eide’s strikeout total is the highest since 2012 when Jim Falls’ Cody Bunkelman struck out 107 CRBL batters.
•Luke’s 10 wins are the most since Tyler Gray had 10 victories while pitching for the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks in 2010.
The last pitcher to win the pitching triple crown was CRBL Hall of Famer Kurt Stellplug, accomplishing his trifecta (7 wins, 81 K’s, 1.36 ERA) in 2002 while also pitching for the Osseo Merchants.
Luke’s Osseo teammate, lefty Logan Boettcher went 4-0 off the mound, strengthening his grip as the CRBL’s all-time winningest pitcher with an .860 win clip thanks to a sterling career record of 37-6.
CRBL Rookie of the Year Levi Schaller of the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks threw the CRBL’s lone-no hitter this year, doing so in a 1-0 gem vs. the Tilden Tigers on April 28th. It was the 64th no-hitter in CRBL history.
In his 14th CRBL season, Bloomer’s Curtis Dachel led the league with 85.2 innings pitched. Dachel’s herculean total vaulted him in to 11th place all-time in that category with 732. The leader is iron man and CRBL Hall of Famer Russ Nelson with an incredible 1,720.1 innings pitched in CRBL play over his 35-year career.
With a 4-3 record off the mound in 2021, Eau Claire Bears’ player/manager Chevy Tollefson now has 56 wins in his CRBL career, good for 11th place all-time at the completion of his 13th league season.
The Eau Claire Rivermen’s Tyler Gray continues to ascend the CRBL’s all-time pitching rankings. With 2021 marking his 16th CRBL season:
• Hurling 63.2 innings in 2021, “Tgray” now ranks 3rd all-time in innings pitched with 995.1.
• Notching one shutout, Gray also ranks 3rd all-time with 14 shutouts. The leader is Chippewa Falls great and CRBL Hall of Famer Jim Hoepner with 19.
• With his four wins in 2021, Gray moves in 3rd place in that category as well with 86 career victories. The all-time leader is the aforementioned Jim Hoepner with 109 W’s.
The league wide earned run average dropped from 5.13 in 2019 to 5.00 in 2021, a decrease of 2.5%.
Managerial
With 2021 marking his 17th season serving as a player/manager, the Eau Claire Rivermen’s skipper Andy Niese now ranks:
• 2nd all-time in seasons managed - the leader is Scott Stuckert with 27 seasons.
• 2nd all-time in managerial wins with 180. The all-time leader is also Scott Stuckert with 186 victories.
NOTE: Information courtesy of Chippewa River Baseball League