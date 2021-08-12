CRBL: League hitters, pitchers reach milestones in historic season

The league wide batting average dropped from .311 in 2019 to .285 in 2021, a decrease of 8.4%.

Pitching

Osseo’s Luke Eide became the first pitcher since 2002 to capture the pitching triple crown, leading the CRBL in wins (10), strikeouts (99) and ERA (0.95). Moreover:

• Eide’s strikeout total is the highest since 2012 when Jim Falls’ Cody Bunkelman struck out 107 CRBL batters.

•Luke’s 10 wins are the most since Tyler Gray had 10 victories while pitching for the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks in 2010.

The last pitcher to win the pitching triple crown was CRBL Hall of Famer Kurt Stellplug, accomplishing his trifecta (7 wins, 81 K’s, 1.36 ERA) in 2002 while also pitching for the Osseo Merchants.

Luke’s Osseo teammate, lefty Logan Boettcher went 4-0 off the mound, strengthening his grip as the CRBL’s all-time winningest pitcher with an .860 win clip thanks to a sterling career record of 37-6.

CRBL Rookie of the Year Levi Schaller of the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks threw the CRBL’s lone-no hitter this year, doing so in a 1-0 gem vs. the Tilden Tigers on April 28th. It was the 64th no-hitter in CRBL history.