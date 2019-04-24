The Chippewa River Baseball League kicks off its 91st season of action this weekend with one game on Saturday before a four-game schedule on Sunday around the Chippewa Valley.
The Bloomer Fightin’ Woodticks host the season opener on Saturday afternoon when they welcome the Jim Falls Sturgeons for a North Division matchup at Stuckert Field.
Sunday features four games as Cadott hosts Stanley, Jim Falls welcomes Tilden, the Eau Claire Rivermen host defending league champion Osseo and Whitehall hosts the Eau Claire Bears. All weekend games start at 12:30 p.m.
The Osseo Merchants won their third consecutive CRBL championship a season ago with a 7-4 win over the Eau Claire Cavaliers in the title game. The Merchants then continued that success by winning the Wisconsin Baseball Association state tournament with a 7-0 win over Sparta. Osseo joined the Thorp Cardinals (1953), Augusta Athletics (1994), Tilden Tigers (1995, 2004) and Eau Claire Bears (2005, 2008-09) as league teams to win WBA championships.
Tilden and the Eau Claire Bears made runs to the final eight of the WBA tournament, the third year in a row the league has had multiple teams advance to the final weekend of the WBA tournament.
Two new rule changes go into effect beginning this year for the league — one allowing for a courtesy runner and the other for a special ‘July Call Up’ rule for rosters.
This year’s CRBL schedule runs primarily on Wednesdays and weekends through the end of July. The 2019 CRBL All-Star Game will be held on Sunday, July 7 in Cadott with the league’s Wild Card Wednesday playoff semifinals to be played on Wednesday, July 31. The 2019 CRBL Championship Game is set for Saturday, August 3 with the higher-seeded team hosting the game.
