CRBL: League moving forward with plan for 8-game schedule with nine teams beginning in July

“What we do in Chippewa County is going to be slightly different than what we do in Trempealeau County," Niese said. "What we do at one field is going to be different than what we do at another field because beyond the county health orders, each facility also has the right to implement their own set of rules and guidelines and that can fluctuate a little bit from field to field.”

Chippewa River Baseball League: Start to season suspended until further notice The Chippewa River Baseball League announced on Sunday evening the 2020 league season has been suspended until further notice. The league will revisit a potential short season in the upcoming weeks.

The responsibility to enforce and practice those regulations is on the host team and Bloomer manager Noah Lane said his team has already started with those precautions with signs reminding players and fans to exhibit social distancing measures when they are at the ballpark and be smart and safe.

With the schedule set to begin in a few weeks, players will now be tasked with getting up to speed with the game to be ready to play competitively following the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Bloomer has scheduled a pair of non-league games for this weekend in Bloomer.

“It’ll take a little time but I think we’ll all be able to adjust properly," Lane said.

The league had previously suspended its schedule until further notice in early June. Prior to that a target date of June 7 had been set to start the season on an abbreviated 10-game schedule but those plans were squashed amid uncertainty of guidelines, restrictions and concern over safety.