CRBL: League season set to start April 17

The Chippewa River Baseball League will be starting its season on April 17 as a part of the league's season schedule, released on Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks and Whitehall Wolves will play in a doubleheader in Whitehall to open the season before three more league doubleheaders one day later to start the CRBL's 92nd season of play. Each CRBL team will play a 20-game schedule with six teams competing in the North Division and five teams in the South Division.

The CRBL All-Star Game will be hosted by the Bloomer Woodticks on Saturday, July 3 at Stuckert Field where the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame Classes will be honored. Wildcard Wednesday will be hosted on Wed., Aug. 4 before the league's Championship Saturday on Sat., Aug. 7. The league will play a large number of doubleheaders during the season to limit the number of dates teams gather. All weekday games begin at 7 p.m. and all weekend games start at 12:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0