CRBL: League season to begin May 1

The 93rd Chippewa River Baseball League season will begin on Sunday, May 1 and run through the first weekend in August.

The schedule was released by the league on Monday as the league's 10 teams will play an 18-game schedule. All 10 teams will be in action on opening day with the Eau Claire Rivermen at Beef River Bullfrogs, Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks at Bloomer Woodticks, the Eau Claire Bears at Cadott Red Sox, Tilden Tigers at Osseo Merchants and Eau Claire Cavaliers at Jim Falls Sturgeons.

The Whitehall Wolves are withdrawing from league play for the 2022 season and the managers have voted to eliminate the North and South Divisions. The All-Star Game will be played on Friday, July 1 at Carson Park and will be hosted by the Eau Claire Cavaliers. The Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be honored during the contest. Wildcard Wednesday will be held on Aug. 3 with the championship game on Saturday, Aug. 7.

All weekday games begin at 7 p.m. and all weekend games start at 12:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

