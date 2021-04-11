CRBL: League utilizing doubleheaders, earlier start to help make sure season happens

Niese said an abbreviated league schedule could not be established last season in part because of the pandemic but also due to the organization having a tough time coming up with a cohesive plan as well as the unprecedented circumstances of the year. So with that in mind the league and its officers, managers and players have been working closely with local health officials to make sure a plan can be established that allows the teams to play, but also lets the players and fans feel safe playing in and attending games.

CRBL: Huth, Pehler, Atkinson and Stuckert selected to 2021 Hall of Fame Class John Huth, Paul Pehler, Eddie Atkinson and Scott Stuckert have been selected to enter the Chippewa River Baseball League (CRBL) Hall of Fame as the Class of 2021 from 30 active candidates.

Signage promoting social distancing will be hung at diamonds and hand sanitizer and other cleaning elements will also be readily available to keep things tidy.

“We’re just hoping that fans will be understanding that it’s not quite how we want it but we want to be able to play games, we still want it to be a fun and safe experience for the fans that come out and hopefully they’ll follow the signs we have up around the park and hopefully be spread out around the park and not be in a group,” league president and Cadott Red Sox manager Rick Danielson said.

Last year was the first season for the Chippewa Lumberjacks to be back in the league. The previous version of the Lumberjacks called Chippewa Falls home from 1983-2016 before relocating and rebranding as the Eau Claire Rivermen.

