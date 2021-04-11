CRBL: League utilizing doubleheaders, earlier start to help make sure season happens

Following a year off from sanctioned play due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Chippewa River Baseball League returns to action this spring.
The league will feature 11 teams from around the Chippewa Valley taking part in a 20-game league season as well as many additional non-league contests.
The first games of the season come on Saturday, April 17 as the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks play a doubleheader at Whitehall. Doubleheaders are a common theme for this year’s regular season as most teams have their schedules made up of weekend doubleheaders. The season is also starting a few weeks earlier than normal. Both of those factors were purposely built into the schedule to give teams more time and wiggle room if a COVID-related stoppage is needed.
“There’s been what I could categorize as an excessive amount of time put into this since losing our season last year and making sure we have a season (so) we don’t lose two seasons in a row,” CRBL secretary and Eau Claire Rivermen manager Andy Niese said.
The 2020 season schedule was postponed until league play was ultimately canceled. Teams were still able to play games, although many ultimately opted out, but those games did not count towards any kind of season standings. At the end, an unsanctioned Wisconsin Baseball Association Qualifying Tournament was held in which the Osseo Merchants and Eau Claire Bears qualified for the state tournament.
Niese said an abbreviated league schedule could not be established last season in part because of the pandemic but also due to the organization having a tough time coming up with a cohesive plan as well as the unprecedented circumstances of the year. So with that in mind the league and its officers, managers and players have been working closely with local health officials to make sure a plan can be established that allows the teams to play, but also lets the players and fans feel safe playing in and attending games.
John Huth, Paul Pehler, Eddie Atkinson and Scott Stuckert have been selected to enter the Chippewa River Baseball League (CRBL) Hall of Fame as the Class of 2021 from 30 active candidates.
Signage promoting social distancing will be hung at diamonds and hand sanitizer and other cleaning elements will also be readily available to keep things tidy.
“We’re just hoping that fans will be understanding that it’s not quite how we want it but we want to be able to play games, we still want it to be a fun and safe experience for the fans that come out and hopefully they’ll follow the signs we have up around the park and hopefully be spread out around the park and not be in a group,” league president and Cadott Red Sox manager Rick Danielson said.
Last year was the first season for the Chippewa Lumberjacks to be back in the league. The previous version of the Lumberjacks called Chippewa Falls home from 1983-2016 before relocating and rebranding as the Eau Claire Rivermen.
The team played competitively in a non-league schedule in 2020 and like many other teams has already been working hard to get ready for 2021 with a few non-league games already sprinkled in this season.
JIM FALLS — It hasn’t been what the Chippewa Falls LumberJacks had in mind for their return …
“Very excited I would say,” Chippewa Falls manager Wayne Franz said of the anticipation for the season. “This thing is building here with the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks and our goal last year, obviously the goals were changed once COVID hit but we proceeded to have a season.”
The Lumberjacks have 35 games in total currently scheduled including the 20 league games as Franz’s team moves ‘full speed ahead’ as the new team in the league with a young roster that is excited to play a lot of baseball.
The CRBL All-Star Game will be held on Saturday, July 3 at Stuckert Field in Bloomer and the CRBL Hall of Fame Classes of 2020 and 2021 will be honored during the game. Randy Baier, Rick Baier, Todd Bresina, Ray McIlquham and Mitch Steinmetz are members of the Class of 2020 while earlier this year John Huth, Paul Pehler, Eddie Atkinson and Scott Stuckert were selected as members of the Class of 2021.
Ray McIlquham, Todd Bresina, Mitch Steinmetz, Rick Baier and Randy Baier have been chosen as 2020 inductees into the Chippewa River Baseball League Hall of Fame. They will be recognized and honored during the league's all-star game on July 5 at Cinder City Park in Altoona.
The league’s Wildcard Wednesday semifinal playoffs are scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 4 with the league championship game to take place three days later on Saturday, Aug. 7.
Teams that may have a prolonged stoppage of play and want to make up games will additionally have the option to do so after the regular season is completed, although the games would not count towards postseason play.
“It was horribly disappointing,” Niese said of last season’s cancellation. “There’s over 300 people involved with the CRBL in one way or another (with) players and managers. Despite what some people might think about it, this is a league that’s been around since 1908 and generations and generations of families have played in this baseball organization and to hundreds of people – and I’d even say thousands of people – it has legitimate meaning to it.
“One way or the other the CRBL is having a season this year.”