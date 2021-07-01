CRBL: Longtime Tilden cornerstones Bresina, Steinmetz and Baier brothers together again as part of Hall of Fame Class of 2020

Randy Baier is the league’s career home run leader and was named to eight all-star games, earning MVP honors in 1992 and co-honors in 1995. He was selected to the all-league team seven times and is second in league history in runs batted in and total bases, tied for fourth in hits, fifth in runs scored and OPS, sixth in slugging percentage and eighth in at-bats and doubles. Randy also earned Co-Most Valuable Offensive Player honors in the WBA tournament in 1995 before garnering the honor outright in 2004.

For Bresina, Steinmetz and the Baiers the sport of baseball wasn’t just an activity during the summer, it was what their summers were all about.

“This is what we did,” Randy said. “We spent a day at the ballpark. You could talk to us, but you could talk to our wives and they say the same thing. Everybody enjoyed coming out to the ballpark and then you just make so many friends that you played against.”

During their peak, the Tigers would play in more than 30 games a summer between CRBL competition and tournaments elsewhere in the state.

“(You’d be in) 90 degree weather, and you wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” Steinmetz said.