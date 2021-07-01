CRBL: Longtime Tilden cornerstones Bresina, Steinmetz and Baier brothers together again as part of Hall of Fame Class of 2020

Fittingly Todd Bresina, Rick Baier, Mitch Steinmetz and Randy Baier are being honored together.
The quartet that served as the Chippewa River Baseball League cornerstones for the dominant Tilden Tigers teams of the 1990s and 2000s will take the field together again on Saturday as they are honored as a part of the league’s Hall of Fame Class of 2020 during the CRBL All-Star Game at Stuckert Field in Bloomer.
Longtime player and umpire Ray McIlquham joins the Tilden quartet that was set to be enshrined last year before the all-star game was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bresina, Steinmetz and the Baiers shared the baseball diamond prior to jumping into the CRBL as members of McDonell’s 1988 WISAA Class B State Championship baseball squad before they ultimately ended up on their hometown Tilden team beginning in 1989.
The Tigers went 9-7 during league play that season before ascending to the top of the North Division and league soon after in winning 16 North Division titles, 16 league championships, 22 Wisconsin Baseball Association state tournament appearances and advancing to the final eight of the tourney 10 times to go with state titles in 1995 and 2004 when on the field together.
“It was kind of a continuation,” Bresina said of the group playing together. “We knew each other from high school.”
Each player brought something different to the team, unique skills that blended together as a part of a winning machine.
Bresina pitched, played second base and managed the team from 2004-11. He had a batting average over .300 in nine of his 24 full-time seasons and made four all-star games and earned All-CRBL honors seven times. He enters the hall of fame as the league’s leader in saves and is seventh in shutouts, 12th in wins, 17th in strikeouts, 19th in innings pitched and 20th in earned run average. ‘Breeze’ guided the team to five North Division titles, two league championships and a WBA crown during his tenure as manager of the Tigers.
Steinmetz set the tone for the team at the top of the lineup and at shortstop as a career .358 hitter in more than 1,300 at-bats. The left-handed swinging Steinmetz made 15 all-star games, earned five All-CRBL honorees and was an honorable mention five other times and was the WBA Tournament’s Most Valuable Defensive Player three times, the first player in history to earn that honor on three occasions. He is the CRBL’s all-time leader in walks, second in doubles and runs scored, third in total bases, fourth in on-base percentage, tied for fourth in hits and sixth in at-bats, stolen bases and tied for sixth in home runs.
Rick Baier worked behind the plate for the Tigers, known for his strong arm, defensive skills and competitiveness. Rick played in five all-star games and was an all-league honoree twice and honorable mention three times. He is 12th all-time in league history in total bases, 13th in RBIs, tied for 13th in home runs, tied for 14th in at-bats and doubles and 15th in games played.
Randy Baier is the league’s career home run leader and was named to eight all-star games, earning MVP honors in 1992 and co-honors in 1995. He was selected to the all-league team seven times and is second in league history in runs batted in and total bases, tied for fourth in hits, fifth in runs scored and OPS, sixth in slugging percentage and eighth in at-bats and doubles. Randy also earned Co-Most Valuable Offensive Player honors in the WBA tournament in 1995 before garnering the honor outright in 2004.
For Bresina, Steinmetz and the Baiers the sport of baseball wasn’t just an activity during the summer, it was what their summers were all about.
“This is what we did,” Randy said. “We spent a day at the ballpark. You could talk to us, but you could talk to our wives and they say the same thing. Everybody enjoyed coming out to the ballpark and then you just make so many friends that you played against.”
During their peak, the Tigers would play in more than 30 games a summer between CRBL competition and tournaments elsewhere in the state.
“(You’d be in) 90 degree weather, and you wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” Steinmetz said.
A dominant team in the league during their era, Tilden became the team everyone wanted to beat but knew it would take an A-plus effort to do so. Tigers games were the go-to event in Tilden not just for the players and their families, but for the town residents that would turn out each weekend to cheer on the team.
Each of the four players stepped away from league play in the last decade but are still involved with the sport of baseball in other ways in the continuation of a sport they’ve loved for decades.
The Hall of Fame Class of 2020 and 2021 will be honored during Saturday’s game and the Tilden honorees are excited to get back to together, see some old faces and catch up with many of the players they were rivals with back in the day but are now friends with.
“It’s going to be a lot of baseball conversation, a lot of reminiscing about when we played each other and we had a lot of battles with (2021 Hall of Fame honoree) John (Huth) when he played for the (Eau Claire) Bears. It was a blast,” Randy said.