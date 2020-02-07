The Chippewa River Baseball League announced its five-player Hall of Fame Class for 2020 in a press release on Friday morning.
Ray McIlquham, Todd Bresina, Mitch Steinmetz, Rick Baier and Randy Baier were chosen from a group of 25 active candidates and will be formally introduced at a ceremony during the league's all-star game on July 5 at Cinder City Park in Altoona.
McIlquham had a career that spanned nearly 40 years across five decades. He caught for 10 seasons, breaking into the Chippewa County League in 1946 with Lafayette and played 10 years with eight different teams with his final season coming with the Cadott Red Sox in 1961 before a 23-year career as a league umpire.
The Chippewa Falls LumberJacks are returning to the Chippewa River Baseball League this summer and are excited for the opportunity to do so.
Bresina played 26 years in the league and gained the reputation as a sure-handed second baseman and steady contact hitter while managing Tilden in the late 2000s. He also carved out his niche as a relief pitcher and is the league's all-time leader in saves (27).
Steinmetz started his career with the Bloomer Merchants in 1988 before joining the Tigers in 1989. The shortstop was a standout defender and teamed with Bresina to form one of the league's most long enured and productive double play combinations. Steinmetz has a career on-base percentage of .505 across more than 1,300 at-bats and retired as the league's career leader in steals.
Rick Baier opened his career as a player with the Cadott Red Sox in 1986 before joining Tilden in 1988 and became known for his skills behind the plate. Rick was a highly productive hitter with the Tigers, piling up 366 career hits and leading the league in doubles twice while hitting .300 or better nine times with two seasons over the .400 mark.
Randy Baier manned first base over the course of his 25-year career and hit .300 or better 21 times with six seasons above the .400 mark. He hit better than .500 twice (.509 in 1992, .527 in 1997). Randy is the league's career home run leader, averaging five per season from 1990 through 2003. Randy also led the league in innings pitched, wins and strikeouts on the mound in 1989.
The Stanley Slammers have joined the Augusta Athletics in folding from the Chippewa River Baseball League. The CRBL will be adding a new team for the 2020 season with the return of the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks.
