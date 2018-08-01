The Osseo Merchants and Eau Claire Cavaliers advanced to Saturday's Chippewa River Baseball League championship game with victories on Wednesday evening in the league's Wild Card Round semifinals.
The Merchants topped the Eau Claire Bears 9-6 in Osseo while the Cavaliers defeated the Whitehall Wolves 11-1 in seven innings in Hallie.
Osseo hosts the Cavaliers on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Jon Soiney Memorial Park for the league title.
The Merchants scored the first six runs of the game in Wednesday's win over the Bears, including a four-run third to take an early advantage.
The Bears scored once in the fifth and three times in the sixth to trim the gap to 6-4 before Osseo responded with two in the bottom of the sixth.
Dakota Clouse and Todd Wienkes each had three hits for Osseo while Cal Freitag, Jim Zawacki and Sam Waters had two hits apiece. Luke Eide allowed four earned runs in six innings to get the win on the mound.
Ty Fadness was 2-for-5 with two runs batted in while Brian Menard had two hits and drove in three for the Bears.
The Cavaliers scored the first five runs of their win, taking a 5-0 lead after five innings to pull away to victory.
