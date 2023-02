The 94th year of the Chippewa River Baseball League is set to begin on Sunday, April 30 with three games.

The Cadott Red Sox will host the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks, the Bloomer Woodticks will welcome the Jim Falls Sturgeons and the Eau Claire Bears play host to the Eau Claire Rivermen at Cinder City Park in Altoona as a part of the day one festivities.

This year's season will feature 110 total games with 11 teams playing 20 contests each as the Augusta Athletics return to the league. In addition, managers voted to reinstate the North and South Divisions with Bloomer, Cadott, Chippewa Falls, Jim Falls and the Tilden Tigers making up the North while the Athletics, Beef River Bullfrogs, Bears, Eau Claire Cavaliers, Rivermen and Osseo Merchants being the teams in the South.

This year's CRBL All-Star Game and hall of fame honoring will take place on Friday, June 30 at Casper Park in Chippewa Falls. The league's Wildcard Wednesday playoff semifinals are Aug. 2 with the league championship game set for Aug. 5. All weekday games begin at 7 p.m. and all weekend games are set for 12:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

The Tilden Tigers won the league championship last season with a 12-5 win over Osseo, the second title in a row for the Tigers and the franchise's 19th overall.

Photos: 65th annual Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22