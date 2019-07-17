The Tilden Tigers cracked 14 hits and scored 12 runs in a 12-2 victory over the Eau Claire Rivermen in eight innings on Wednesday evening in a Chippewa River Baseball League matchup at Casper Park.
Jordan Steinmetz finished 4-for-5 with two runs batted in and a stolen base for the Tigers. Nolan Baier and Couper Fosvik each homered for Tilden with Fosvik finishing 3-for-5 with three runs scored and two batted in with Baier added two RBIs.
Luke Schemenauer was 2-for-4 with two runs scored as Tilden (12-4) broke open a 2-2 game with four runs in the bottom of the fourth and six more runs in the fifth.
Carl Krumenauer struck out one in five innings, allowing one earned run.
Brett Jensen and Jacob Salonek were each 2-for-3 and Tyler Gray doubled and drove in a run for the Rivermen (7-9).