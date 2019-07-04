The Bloomer Fightin' Woodticks and Osseo Merchants split a doubleheader on Wednesday in Osseo with Bloomer taking game one 3-1 before the Merchants earned a 10-0 win in six innings in the second game.
Curtis Dachel struck out two while allowing one unearned run for Bloomer in a victory in game one. Noah Lane, Zach Ruf and Chris Korger scored for Bloomer, who took the lead with two runs in the fourth and added one in the sixth. Jesse Brockman had two hits for the Merchants.
Ryan Freitag, Steven Hensley and Dakota Clouse had two hits apiece for the Merchants in the second game victory. Aaron Hagberg and Hensley each had a double with Freitag and Joe Zawacki driving in two run apiece for Osseo. Preston Gamroth pitched 3.2 scoreless relief innings with five strikeouts to earn the win.
Leif Iverson was 2-for-2 for the Fightin' Woodticks.
Eau Claire Cavaliers 8, Stanley 0
At Altoona, the Cavs limited the Slammers to a pair of hits.
Paul Petit struck out nine in seven scoreless innings for the victory with Corey Fischer struck out three in two innings of no-run relief.
Jordan Wilson was 3-for-4 with a double, home run and four runs scored while Brady Burzynski also homered as a part of a 2-for-5 performance with two runs batted in and two runs scored. Cole Tyman was 2-for-4 and Kole Lekvin doubled for Eau Claire.