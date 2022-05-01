CRBL Roundup: Jim Falls edges Eau Claire Cavaliers in season opener

JIM FALLS — The Jim Falls Sturgeons opened the Chippewa River Baseball League season with a 9-8 victory over the Eau Claire Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon.

Ryan Krumenauer and Justin Toman each had two hits while Tristin Hable and Bob Mauer had two runs batted in apiece. Hable, Krumenauer and Mauer each doubled and Krumenauer and Toman scored two runs apiece.

Dylan Waters picked up the victory in relief for the Sturgeons (1-0).

Chris Killian and Cole Tyman each drove in two runs and Josh Garcia scored twice and stole a base for the Cavaliers (0-1).

Jim Falls carried a 3-1 lead into the seventh inning before the Cavs scored seven runs. Jim Falls countered with six runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0