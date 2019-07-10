STANLEY — Justin Martell struck out 12 in a complete-game shutout to lead the Jim Falls Sturgeons past the Stanley Slammers on Wednesday evening in a Chippewa River Baseball League matchup at Chapman Park.
Martell allowed one earned run on seven hits and two walks as the Sturgeons (1-14) scored the final seven runs of the game.
Avery Elliot had three hits including a double while Bob Mauer, Tristin Hable and Justin Toman each had two hits for Jim Falls. Mauer and Nelson Crumbaker each had two runs batted in with Mauer also doubling in the victory.
Cole Ciokiewicz was 2-for-4 with a run scored for the Slammers (6-9).
Eau Claire Cavaliers 13, Bloomer 3 (7 inn.)
At Eau Claire, the Cavaliers scored at least one run in six of seven innings in a victory over the Fightin' Woodticks.
Tom Mewhorter was 4-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored, two runs batted in and a double. Jordan Wilson, Ryan Venne and Cole Tyman each had two hits with Tyman driving in two. Brady Burzynski homered and scored twice for the Cavaliers (15-3) while Jaelin Williams added a triple and two RBIs.
Paul Petit struck out seven and allowed three earned runs in six innings.
Osseo 10, Augusta 1 (7 inn.)
At Osseo, Dakota Clouse and Preston Gamroth combined to throw a one-hit shutout for the Merchants.
Clouse struck out nine in five innings before Gamroth struck out a pair in two hitless innings of relief for Osseo (16-2).
Ryan Freitag homered and drove in two while Aaron Hagberg had three hits and two runs batted in and Jaxon Kostka had a triple among his two hits and scored twice. Todd Wienkes doubled and scored two runs.
Matthew Gilbertson had a hit for Augusta (0-10).
Nick Prill and Zach Ruf each doubled for Bloomer (7-6).
Eau Claire Bears 8, Eau Claire Rivermen 6
At Altoona, the Bears (12-3) beat the Rivermen (7-7) in a South Division matchup.
Whitehall 11, Beef River 2
At Whitehall, the Wolves (8-8) earned a win against the Bullfrogs (4-11).