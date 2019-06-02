STANLEY — The Stanley Slammers swept a Chippewa River Baseball League doubleheader with Augusta on Sunday, winning by scores of 8-5 and 6-5 in eight innings.
Jakob Rosemeyer and Matt Drost each had two hits while Kevin Christorf, Cole Ciokiewicz and Brandon Herrick each doubled in the win for the Slammers. Ryan Joten threw three innings of scoreless relief with six strikeouts to pick up the win as the Slammers scored three runs in the sixth to take the lead for good.
James Gilbertson had two hits and drove in two for the Athletics.
Augusta jumped out to a 5-2 lead before the Slammers (3-2) scored the final four runs including one in the eighth to complete the sweep. Rosemeyer had four hits including a triple, Christorf added three hits and the trio of Joten, Drost and Tanner Henderson each had two hits.
Gilbertson homered and drove in two as a part of his three hits and JJ Breaker added three hits with Cody Breaker putting forth a 2-for-4 performance for Augusta (0-5).
Tilden 4-8, Eau Claire Bears 1-5
At Casper Park, the Tigers swept the Bears in a doubleheader.
Tilden opened the day with a 4-1 win as Cole Zwiefelhofer had three hits including a pair of doubles while Lucas Steinmetz had two hits and two runs batted in. PJ LeQuia struck out three in a complete-game win on the mound.
Sam Janni cracked a solo homer in the top of the first for the Bears.
Four players had two hits for the Tigers in game two, an 8-5 win. Jordan Steinmetz, Drew Steinmetz, Jon Schoch and Luke Schemenauer each had two hits in the win with Jordan Steinmetz and Schoch driving in three and two runs, respectively. Schoch added two doubles and Carl Krumenauer struck out one in five innings for the win.
Jonathan Novas homered, had two hits and drove in two for the Bears.
Cadott 3-9, Beef River 8-6
At Strum, the Red Sox and Bullfrogs split a two-game set.
Beef River scored six runs in the first three innings to take an early lead in an 8-3 win. Austin Goettl drove in two and Shawn Sedlacek scored a run for the Red Sox. Tim Prince had a pair of hits and four runs batted in while Logan Berg added three hits and Taylor Rathke was 2-for-3.
Cadott scored three runs in the eighth to earn a 9-6 win in game two. Tony Riley was 3-for-4 with a pair of run scored, Rick Danielson had three hits and two RBIs and Bennett Bowe added two hits and scored twice for the Red Sox (1-7).
Logan Jacobson and Zach Berg had two hits apiece and combined for three RBIs and Prince drove in two for the Bullfrogs (1-4).
Osseo 12-7, Jim Falls 0-5
At Jim Falls, the Merchants won both games against the Sturgeons by scores of 12-0 in six innings and 7-5.
Ryan Freitag homered twice and drove in six while Joe Zawacki reached base four times including a double and two runs scored and Neal Matson scored twice. Logan Boettcher struck out 13 in six innings.
Jesse Brockman homered and drove in two as a part of Osseo's 7-5 win in game two. Todd Wienkes was 4-for-4 with two runs scored, Ethan Dahl drove in a run and was 2-for-4 and Reese Vold doubled and drove in one for the Merchants (7-1).
Whitehall 7-9, Bloomer 0-1
At Bloomer, Troy Sharpe threw a no hitter as a part of a sweep for the Wolves over the Fighting Woodticks.
Sharpe struck out 14 in seven innings with one walk as a part of Whitehall's 7-0 win in the first game. Scott Hovell had three hits, Jordan Hauser was 2-for-4 with a double and Brett Lettner doubled for the Wolves.
Hovell struck out six in six innings as a part of a 9-1 win in the second game. Hauser scored three runs and doubled while Nate Pronschinske drove in four and Trent Vondrasek doubled for the Wolves. Jake Malinowski had a hit and drove in a run for Bloomer.
Eau Claire Cavaliers 8-11, Eau Claire Rivermen 2-3
At Eau Claire, the Cavaliers had a pair of big innings to help sweep the Rivermen by scores of 8-6 and 11-3.
The Cavs scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth, four coming on a grand slam by Jordan Wilson. Brady Burzynski and Tom Mewhorter each had two hits and an RBI, Ryan Venne doubled, Caleb Hurt had two hits that included a double and Wilson finished with five RBIs. Paul Petit struck out six in six innings to earn the win on the mound.
Sawyer Sturz, Tyler Gray and Josh Briggs each had two hits with Briggs driving in two for the Rivermen.
Six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning helped the Cavs earn the sweep. Tyler Hermann had four hits and scored two runs while driving in two, Burzynski had a home run among his three hits and drove in two, Wilson plated two runs, Mewhorter doubled while Marcus Cline and Cole Tyman each had two hits and a double. Jake Jenneman struck out seven in six innings to pick up the victory on the mound for the Cavaliers (7-0).
Joel Effertz had two hits including a double and Dayton Gutsch added a pair of hits for the Rivermen (2-3).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.