CRBL Season Preview: League does away with divisions as 10 squads prepare for 2022 season

The Chippewa River Baseball League will start its 94th season next weekend and will do so with a notable change.

The longtime amateur baseball league will feature 10 teams this season after the Whitehall Wolves withdrew; as a result, the league will play without divisions for 2022. Previously the league’s teams were split into North and South Divisions, with division winners as well as the teams with the next two best records advancing to the postseason.

Tilden manager Ryan Baier said discussions about abolishing the two-division league format had been discussed at previous league meetings before the loss of the Wolves necessitated the move for this year.

“I think this’ll be a good trial run to see if this is what we want to stay with or if we have to change something in the future,” Baier said.

The 94th CRBL season will begin on Sunday, May 1, with five games, and each team will play two games against every other league foe through the end of July. The most high-profile matchup on the league’s opening day takes place at Jon Soiney Memorial Field in Osseo, where the defending league champion Tilden Tigers will face the Osseo Merchants, a team that won the previous four championships from 2016-2019. No CRBL champion was crowned during 2020 because of the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tigers won their record 18th league championship and first since 2011 last season with a 10-3 win over the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks in the CRBL Championship Game at Casper Park on Aug. 8. Tilden once again appears poised to contend for the title with the return of All-CRBL first team third baseman Nolan Baier and outfielders Jordan Steinmetz and Jon Schoch as well as all-league honorable mention utility player Cole Zwiefelhofer.

“Our starting nine that we put out on the field every day is returning, and it should be a fun year,” Baier said of the Tigers. “Hopefully we can put together some good games and hopefully see ourselves in that CRBL championship game at the end of the year.”

The Lumberjacks reached the title game in their first official season back in the league after returning to action during an unsanctioned 2020.

“It’s probably going to be a little bit hard to live up to that,” Chippewa Falls manager Wayne Franz said of his team’s first official year, “getting to the championship in our very first year and aside from that having the success we had with wins and losses in our overall schedule.”

Pitcher Levi Schaller, catcher Nolan Hutzler and first baseman Nate Hayes earned all-league first team honors for the Lumberjacks in 2021, while designated hitter Chandler Blair was an honorable mention honoree.

The Eau Claire Cavaliers and Merchants won the North and South Division titles, respectively, during the 2021 regular season and were the other two of the four playoff qualifiers. Pete Bartinggale takes over as the manager for the Cavaliers this season, while Osseo brings back its strong core from a team that advanced to the finals of the Wisconsin Baseball Association State Tournament for a sixth year in a row.

The Beef River Bullfrogs, Bloomer Woodticks, Cadott Red Sox, Eau Claire Bears, Eau Claire Rivermen and Jim Falls Sturgeons will be the other teams seeking to get back to the postseason as the top four teams in the standings will advance to the league’s Wild Card Wednesday playoff semifinals on Wednesday, Aug. 3, with the winners squaring off on Saturday, Aug. 7, for the league championship.

The Wolves are the fourth team to fold in the CRBL since 2016 when the Hallie Eagles left and were later joined by the Stanley Slammers and Augusta Athletics in 2019. The league has added once expansion team during that time as the Lumberjacks made a return to the league officially in 2021 after the previous version of the Lumberjacks moved from Chippewa Falls to Eau Claire and was rebranded the Rivermen in 2017.

In addition to the Tigers at Merchants matchup on opening day, the Bullfrogs host the Rivermen, the Woodticks welcome the Lumberjacks, the Red Sox play host to the Bears and the Cavaliers travel north to Jim Falls to meet the Sturgeons. Games will be played primarily on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout the summer. This year’s Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, July 1, at Carson Park in Eau Claire and is hosted by the Eau Claire Cavaliers. In addition to the league’s all-stars being in action under the lights, the league will welcome its latest hall of fame class as Josh Anderson, Brad Barneson, Brian Jacobson, PJ Johnson and Mike Pearson are recognized for their contributions to the league.

It is estimated that more than 12,600 players have appeared throughout the long history of the CRBL, including more than 4,600 pitchers. The league has seen 65 no-hitters in league history, with the first coming from William Manke of the Cadott Club in 1909. The Tilden Tigers and Jim Falls Sturgeons are the league’s longest tenured teams, both beginning in 1965. A total of 185 different teams have played in the league throughout its history with 64 of those teams lasting just one season.

