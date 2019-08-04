OSSEO — The Osseo Merchants won their fourth consecutive Chippewa River Baseball League championship on Saturday, scoring a 12-6 victory over Tilden in the league championship game.
Osseo scored six runs in the bottom of the third as a part of the victory, hammering 15 runs total and scoring at least one run in five of eight innings at the plate.
Ryan Freitag finished 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and run batted in while Todd Wienkes had three hits and two runs batted in including a triple. Jesse Brockman doubled twice with three runs scored, Nolan Matson had two hits and two runs batted in, Jaxon Kostka was 2-for-5 and Dakota Clouse finished 2-for-4 with two runs plated.
Luke Eide struck out six while allowing four earned runs in 7.1 innings before Steven Hensley pitched the final 1.2 innings, allowing an unearned run to seal the deal for the Merchants.
Carl Krumenauer was 2-for-4 with a run scored and run batted in, Luke Schemenauer had two hits and two runs batted in while Jordan Steinmetz doubled for the Tigers.
Both teams advanced to Saturday's championship game with victories in Wednesday's Wild Card Round. Osseo opened the postseason with a 7-4 win over the Eau Claire Cavaliers and Tilden topped the Eau Claire Bears 11-5.
Osseo's fourth straight CRBL league championship matches Tilden's stretch from 1969-72 for the longest streak of titles in league history.
Osseo, Tilden and the other league teams to qualify for the Wisconsin Baseball Association state tournament will be in action beginning next weekend at regionals around the state. This year's WBA Finals will be hosted in Menomonie from Aug. 16-18.