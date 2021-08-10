CRBL: Three Chippewa Falls, Tilden players earn all-league first team honors

Three Tilden Tigers and Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks were among those players to earn Chippewa River Baseball League first-team honors, according to a press release.
Tilden third baseman Nolan Baier and outfielders Jordan Steinmetz and Jon Schoch and Chippewa Falls pitcher Levi Schaller, catcher Nolan Hutzler and first baseman Nate Hayes were selected to the team for their strong efforts this season.
Bloomer pitcher Curtis Dachel was also selected to the first team among Chippewa County teams. Osseo pitcher Luke Eide, Eau Claire Bears second baseman Nathan Kent, Osseo shortstop Jesse Brockman, Eau Claire Cavaliers outfielder Mitch Voller, Eau Claire Rivermen utility player Tyler Gray and Osseo designated hitter Nolan Matson rounded out the first team selections. Eide, Kent, Baier and Matson were each unanimous selections.
This season featured eight first-time all-league winners, three repeat winners and five individuals with previous all-league accolades. Gray earned his sixth All-CRBL award, tied for 15th all time in the category.
Eide was named league MVP, Voller was selected as the rookie of the year, the Cadott Red Sox earned the sportsmanship award and Osseo’s Luke Anderson was chosen as the league’s manager of the year.
Beef River pitcher Brandon Jaenke, Bloomer shortstop Connor Stoik, Cadott shortstop Zac Merritt, Chippewa Falls designated hitter Chandler Blair, Eau Claire Bears designated hitter Blake Johnson, Eau Claire Cavaliers first baseman Anthony Pogodzinski, Eau Claire Rivermen utility player James Davis, Jim Falls Sturgeons utility player Ryan Krumenauer, Osseo Merchants first baseman Joe Zawacki, Tilden Tigers utility player Cole Zwiefelhofer and Whitehall Wolves catcher Jordan Hauser were each selected to the All-CRBL team as honorable mentions.
Eight of the honorable mention honorees were first-time winners and three were previous winners.
Beef River second baseman Taylor Rathke, Bloomer center fielder Jake Malinowski, Cadott left fielder Shawn Sedlacek, Chippewa Falls shortstop Jake Varsho, Eau Claire Bears catcher Alex Jenkins, Eau Claire Cavaliers shorstop Jaxon Vance, Eau Claire Rivermen shortstop Sawyer Sturz, Jim Falls center fielder Tristin Hable, Osseo catcher Todd Wienkes, Tilden center fielder Jordan Steinmetz and Whitehall’s Hauser were selected as the league’s gold glove award winners.
This year marks the first time glove award awards were selected for the league.