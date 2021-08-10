CRBL: Three Chippewa Falls, Tilden players earn all-league first team honors

Three Tilden Tigers and Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks were among those players to earn Chippewa River Baseball League first-team honors, according to a press release.

Tilden third baseman Nolan Baier and outfielders Jordan Steinmetz and Jon Schoch and Chippewa Falls pitcher Levi Schaller, catcher Nolan Hutzler and first baseman Nate Hayes were selected to the team for their strong efforts this season.

Bloomer pitcher Curtis Dachel was also selected to the first team among Chippewa County teams. Osseo pitcher Luke Eide, Eau Claire Bears second baseman Nathan Kent, Osseo shortstop Jesse Brockman, Eau Claire Cavaliers outfielder Mitch Voller, Eau Claire Rivermen utility player Tyler Gray and Osseo designated hitter Nolan Matson rounded out the first team selections. Eide, Kent, Baier and Matson were each unanimous selections.

This season featured eight first-time all-league winners, three repeat winners and five individuals with previous all-league accolades. Gray earned his sixth All-CRBL award, tied for 15th all time in the category.

Eide was named league MVP, Voller was selected as the rookie of the year, the Cadott Red Sox earned the sportsmanship award and Osseo’s Luke Anderson was chosen as the league’s manager of the year.