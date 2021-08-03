CRBL: Tilden, Chippewa Falls ready for Wild Card Wednesday playoff games

“Actually it felt like every year we played ball prior to the pandemic happening,” Baier said. “Last year was obviously different but it was really good to see the guys come back out ready to go for a year after the pandemic hits and just come out strong and do their best to make sure we can get the season in.”

The winner between the Merchants and Tigers will face off against the victor from Wednesday’s other game as the top-seeded Cavaliers (18-2) battle the Lumberjacks. The game will be played at Gannon Field at Casper Park in Chippewa Falls instead of Carson Park in Eau Claire due to a scheduling conflict with the Eau Claire Express.

The Lumberjacks returned to the league in 2020 for an unsanctioned season of games and have competed well in their first full season back this year.

“I’m very happy with what we’ve accomplished here, getting into the playoffs in the (Chippewa) River (Baseball) League,” Chippewa Falls manager Wayne Franz said. “(We’re) one of four to do that and of course qualifying for the WBA (Tournament) that goes along with that and just our overall record.”

Including non-league games the Lumberjacks have put together a 23-9-1 record in 2021 with a young roster of players, many playing full time in the CRBL for the first time.