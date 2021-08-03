CRBL: Tilden, Chippewa Falls ready for Wild Card Wednesday playoff games

The Tilden Tigers and Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks each face tall tasks on Wednesday as they look to advance to Saturday’s Chippewa River Baseball League Championship game.
The third-seeded Tigers travel to Osseo to meet the South Division champion Osseo Merchants while the fourth-seeded Lumberjacks square off against North Division champ the Eau Claire Cavaliers.
Both the Tigers (15-5) and Lumberjacks (14-6) earned wild card postseason spots and are looking to carry over strong regular seasons into the playoffs.
Osseo (17-3) has won the last four CRBL championships, defeating the Tigers on two occasions in the postseason en route to the crown including in 2019 with a 12-6 win in the title game.
“It always seems like it ends up every year us and Osseo in some sort of way or another after we play them in the regular season,” Tilden coach Ryan Baier said. “It’s good to have these games late in the year especially leading up to the WBA regionals. They’re always competitive games, they’re always fun games to be in and I think it just helps us down the long run when we meet another opponent come playoff time with the caliber of team like Osseo.”
The two teams split a doubleheader on May 9 as the Tigers won the first game 7-5 before the Merchants returned the favor with a 5-2 victory.
Tilden led the league in runs scored during the regular season with 162 across 20 games while Osseo was third with 132.
“It’s just the mentality of get the next guy up I think that’s the way we approach games,” Baier said of his team’s success on offense. “I was going back through the (score)book the other day and we scored a lot of runs with two outs and if you can get hits and work your way on all the way through the three outs that you’re allotted good things are going to happen and that’s been a big key to our success is the next guy up mentality and getting a lot of hits with two outs.”
Five of Tilden’s six all-stars were chosen on offense with outfielders Lucas Steinmetz, Jon Schoch and Cole Zwiefelhofer, catcher Jordan Steinmetz and second baseman Alex Ruf along with pitcher Carl Krumenauer.
Osseo has the league’s stingiest run prevention unit, allowing just 46 runs across 20 games during league play.
Pitcher Luke Eide, catcher Todd Weinkes, utility player Aaron Hagberg, first baseman Joe Zawacki and outfielders Ryan Freitag and Nolan Matson were chosen to last month’s all-star game for the Merchants, a contest won by the South 2-1 in 10 innings at Stuckert Field in Bloomer.
Osseo’s win over Tilden in the 2019 title game marks the last time the league hosted a full season of games including playoffs after last season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Changes were made to the schedule this year with a heavy emphasis on doubleheaders and the league’s 11 teams were able to complete the 20-game slate of games with little issue.
“Actually it felt like every year we played ball prior to the pandemic happening,” Baier said. “Last year was obviously different but it was really good to see the guys come back out ready to go for a year after the pandemic hits and just come out strong and do their best to make sure we can get the season in.”
The winner between the Merchants and Tigers will face off against the victor from Wednesday’s other game as the top-seeded Cavaliers (18-2) battle the Lumberjacks. The game will be played at Gannon Field at Casper Park in Chippewa Falls instead of Carson Park in Eau Claire due to a scheduling conflict with the Eau Claire Express.
The Lumberjacks returned to the league in 2020 for an unsanctioned season of games and have competed well in their first full season back this year.
“I’m very happy with what we’ve accomplished here, getting into the playoffs in the (Chippewa) River (Baseball) League,” Chippewa Falls manager Wayne Franz said. “(We’re) one of four to do that and of course qualifying for the WBA (Tournament) that goes along with that and just our overall record.”
Including non-league games the Lumberjacks have put together a 23-9-1 record in 2021 with a young roster of players, many playing full time in the CRBL for the first time.
“They’ve always been winners,” Franz said of the team. “They’ve always been good, solid fundamental ballplayers from all the way in youth through their high school careers including their (American) Legion seasons they’ve participated in. They’re just carrying that over. There’s not a lot of learning curve with any of them. They just know how to play ball and they love to play ball.”
Four Lumberjacks were chosen for the all-star game with catcher Nolan Hutzler, first baseman Nate Hayes, designated hitter Chandler Blair and pitcher Levi Schaller representing the team.
The Eau Claire Cavaliers put together the best record in the league during the regular season with five all-stars — second baseman Kole Lekvin, outfielder Mitch Voller, designated hitter Tyler Herman and pitchers Paul Petit and Carter Hesselman. The Cavs scored two wins over the Lumberjacks in a June 13 doubleheader by scores of 13-3 and 4-0. Franz knows his team is going to have to play at a high level to win on Wednesday night, he also feels his team’s offense has improved since that mid-season matchup.
“They are really good and we respect them a ton,” Franz said of the Cavaliers. “We can’t make any mistakes. We’re going to have to pitch to the corners against them. They’re a great hitting team and their pitching is really good.”
Wednesday’s two winners will square off on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. where the better-seeded team will host the league championship game. The season doesn’t end for the final four teams after this week as the Wisconsin Baseball Association state tournament is on the horizon in the coming weeks.
“We just want a lot of people to come out whether they’re our fans, their fans or just a baseball fan,” Franz said of Wednesday’s matchup. “As far as our team goes we’re a young team, an exciting team. The Chippewa Falls community for the most part would know the names on our team and we just hope they come out and support us.”