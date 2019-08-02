The Tilden Tigers and Osseo Merchants will face off for the 2019 Chippewa River Baseball League championship on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Jon Soiney Memorial Field in Osseo.
It will be the first-ever meeting in the championship game between the two franchises. Tilden advanced through the first round of the postseason on Wednesday with a 11-5 victory over the Eau Claire Bears, while Osseo defeated the Eau Claire Cavaliers by a 7-4 score. Tilden and Osseo took home division titles this season with the Tigers topping the North Division with an 18-4 record while the Merchants went 19-4 to capture the South Division.
Osseo will look to make it four CRBL titles in a row with a victory on Saturday. Last season the Merchants defeated the Cavaliers 7-4. If Osseo were to extend it’s streak it would join Tilden’s squads from 1969-72 as the only league teams to win four championships in a row.
Tilden is making its first appearance in the championship game since 2015. The Tigers have no shortage of history playing in the the final game with 17 CRBL titles to go along with its 36 league championship appearances and 32 division titles.
Osseo’s Ryan Freitag was named the league’s most valuable player for the second time in his career. Freitag also won the award in 2017. Whitehall’s Jordan Hauser was named the rookie of the year and Chevy Tollefson, manager of the Eau Claire Bears, was awarded the Jan Krueger Manager of the Year Award. Cadott won the sportsmanship award for the second year in a row.
Stanley’s Christorf climbs record books
Stanley’s Kevin Christorf saw his career batting average inch towards the .400 mark after hitting .417 on the season. He is now third in league history with a .395 line. This trails only Jeremiah Paulson (.418) and Freitag, who began the year with a career mark of .399 and then hit .472 in 2019.
Freitag hit a league-high 10 home runs on the season as he moved into sixth place all-time in four-baggers passing former Tilden Tiger Mitch Steinmetz. Freitag also set a season record with 28 walks as he pushed his career on-base percentage to .557, the high mark in league history.
Two batters continued their assent up the career hits list this season as Eau Claire Bears Todd Lasher and Brian Menard continue to solidify spots in the top 10. Menard moved to fifth with 435 career hits and Lasher now sits in seventh (418).
Eau Claire Rivermen Andy Niese became the league’s all-time leader in total bases with 806 as he passed former Tilden great Randy Baier.
It was a summer for the offense as 19 hitter batted over .400 on the season. This is the highest mark since 1993 and the most in a single season since the league returned to wood bats in 2001.
Two hurlers were able to combat the offensive uptick this year as Osseo’s Logan Boettcher and Whitehall’s Alex Byom each tossed two no-hitters which ties a single-season record. Boettcher and Byom combined for four of the six no-hitters during the season which pushes the league combined no-hitters to 63 in the 91 seasons of CRBL play.
Boettcher threw four shutouts on the season which also tied a single season mark. Eau Claire Rivermen Tyler Gray moved into a tie with CRBL Hall of Famer Russ Nelson with 82 career victories. He also became the fourth pitcher to exceed 900 strikeouts.
Bloomer’s Curtis Dachel went 8-3 this year and he moved into ninth place overall with 89 career pitching decisions.
Beef River manager Scott Sorenson moved into second place all-time in games managed (323). He now only trails former Bloomer manager Scott Stuckert (486). Sorenson also moved into second place with 178 wins behind only Augusta’s Jan Krueger (186).
2019 All-CRBL Team
Ryan Freitag, Osseo; Jon Schoch, Tilden; Jordan Wilson, Eau Claire Cavaliers; Tyler Hermann, Eau Claire Cavaliers; Jesse Brockman, Osseo; Nate Pronschinske, Whitehall; Tom Mewhorter, Eau Claire Cavaliers; Jordan Hauser, Whitehall; Cole Zwiefelhofer, Tilden; Sam Janni, Eau Claire Bears; Logan Boettcher, Osseo; Curtis Dachel, Bloomer; Paul Petit, Eau Claire Cavaliers.
Honorable Mention—Chet Krueger, Augusta; Taylor Rathke, Beef River; Noah Lane, Bloomer; Ben Poppe, Cadott; Jeremy Nicolai, Eau Claire Bears; Cole Tyman, Eau Claire Cavaliers; Tyler Gray, Eau Claire Rivermen; Tristan Hable, Jim Falls; Luke Eide, Osseo; Kevin Christorf, Stanley; Alex Ruf, Tilden; Scott Hovell, Whitehall.
