CRBL Weekend Roundup: Bloomer, Whitehall split doubleheader

BLOOMER — The Bloomer Woodticks and Whitehall Wolves each won one game of a Chippewa River Baseball League doubleheader on Sunday as the Wolves earned a 9-5 win in game one before the Ticks returned the favor in a 3-1 triumph in game two.
Jordan Hauser finished 3-for-5 with two runs batted in while Kyle Servais as 2-for-2 with two runs scored and Max Ferguson had two hits including a double with three runs batted in. Bill Breska added two hits in the win for the Wolves. Scott Hovell struck out 11 in seven innings for the victory on the hill.
Noah Lane drove in two runs for Bloomer.
Curtis Dachel scattered three hits, two walks and one earned run across seven innings in a win in game two for Bloomer (8-10). Ethan Rothbauer and Corey Poirier were each 2-for-3 as Jake Malinowski doubled and Rothbauer tripled.
Jack Beedle had two hits, Hovell doubled and Isaac Marley struck out five in six innings of work for the Wolves (8-6).
Osseo 1-5, Chippewa Falls 0-1
At Osseo, the Merchants held the Lumberjacks to a combined one run in two victories, earning victories by scores of 1-0 and 5-1.
Logan Boettcher tossed seven scoreless innings in the opening game, striking out eight while working around three hits and three walks allowed. Aaron Hagberg drove in the lone run of the game for the Merchants in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off. Levi Schaller had 10 strikeouts in allowing one unearned run for the Lumberjacks.
The Merchants scored all five of their runs in the first two innings to help complete the sweep. Jesse Brockman had two hits including a double, Dakota Clouse was 2-for-3 with a run scored, Joe Zawacki had two hits and a run scored and Ryan Freitag scored two runs. Luke Eide allowed one earned run with nine strikeouts in 6.1 innings pitched for the Merchants (12-1).
Luke Franz doubled and scored a run while Jake Varsho drove in one for the Lumberjacks (10-6).
Eau Claire Cavaliers 5-5, Eau Claire Rivermen 3-0
At Eau Claire, the Cavaliers took both games of a doubleheader over the Rivermen by scores of 5-3 and 5-0.
Anthony Pogodzinski was 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI, Tanner Halvorson drove in two on two hits with a triple and Mitch Voller and Gabe O'Brien each had a double for the Cavs in a 5-3 opening win. Ethan Kjellberg earned the win in relief, striking out a pair in 1.1 innings pitched. Sawyer Sturz finished 2-for-3 and Alec Johnson drove in a run for the Rivermen.
Paul Petit threw a complete game shutout for the Cavs (12-0) in game two's 5-0 triumph. Petit struck out eight and received plenty of run support as Pogodzinski stole two bases and scored twice and Chase Yeager had two RBIs. Sturz was 3-for-3 and Tyler Gray had two hits including a double for the Rivermen (6-8).