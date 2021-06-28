CRBL Weekend Roundup: Bloomer, Whitehall split doubleheader

BLOOMER — The Bloomer Woodticks and Whitehall Wolves each won one game of a Chippewa River Baseball League doubleheader on Sunday as the Wolves earned a 9-5 win in game one before the Ticks returned the favor in a 3-1 triumph in game two.

Jordan Hauser finished 3-for-5 with two runs batted in while Kyle Servais as 2-for-2 with two runs scored and Max Ferguson had two hits including a double with three runs batted in. Bill Breska added two hits in the win for the Wolves. Scott Hovell struck out 11 in seven innings for the victory on the hill.

Noah Lane drove in two runs for Bloomer.

Curtis Dachel scattered three hits, two walks and one earned run across seven innings in a win in game two for Bloomer (8-10). Ethan Rothbauer and Corey Poirier were each 2-for-3 as Jake Malinowski doubled and Rothbauer tripled.

Jack Beedle had two hits, Hovell doubled and Isaac Marley struck out five in six innings of work for the Wolves (8-6).

Osseo 1-5, Chippewa Falls 0-1

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At Osseo, the Merchants held the Lumberjacks to a combined one run in two victories, earning victories by scores of 1-0 and 5-1.