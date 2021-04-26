CRBL Weekend Roundup: Chippewa Falls sweeps doubleheader against Eau Claire Bears

The Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks took both games of a Chippewa River Baseball League doubleheader over the Eau Claire Bears on Sunday afternoon by scores of 2-1 and 8-5 at Casper Park.

The win in game one came on a walk-off when Chip Blair delivered a single through the infield to score pinch runner Trevor Franz from second on a close play at the plate. Nolan Hutzler had three hits in the win for the Lumberjacks while Levi Schaller struck out 11 and scattered two hits in seven innings to earn the win.

Nate Custer allowed two hits in seven innings to pick up the win in game two. Nate Hayes and Matt Martineau each had two hits for the Lumberjacks (3-1) in the sweep of the Bears (0-2).

Beef River 6-2, Cadott 5-4

At Cadott, the Bullfrogs and Red Sox split a doubleheader.

The Bullfrogs scored twice in the sixth and seventh innings around a three-run sixth for the Hornets in a 6-5 win in game one. Jordan Payne picked up the win in relief with a pair of innings for the Bullfrogs. Shawn Sedlacek was 2-for-3 with a stolen base and an RBI for the Hornets while Jake Arneson was 2-for-2 with an RBI. Ryan Gray was 2-for-4 with a double and Ethan Banels had two hits with a double and scored twice for the Bullfrogs in game one.