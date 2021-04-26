CRBL Weekend Roundup: Chippewa Falls sweeps doubleheader against Eau Claire Bears

The Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks took both games of a Chippewa River Baseball League doubleheader over the Eau Claire Bears on Sunday afternoon by scores of 2-1 and 8-5 at Casper Park.
The win in game one came on a walk-off when Chip Blair delivered a single through the infield to score pinch runner Trevor Franz from second on a close play at the plate. Nolan Hutzler had three hits in the win for the Lumberjacks while Levi Schaller struck out 11 and scattered two hits in seven innings to earn the win.
Nate Custer allowed two hits in seven innings to pick up the win in game two. Nate Hayes and Matt Martineau each had two hits for the Lumberjacks (3-1) in the sweep of the Bears (0-2).
Beef River 6-2, Cadott 5-4
At Cadott, the Bullfrogs and Red Sox split a doubleheader.
The Bullfrogs scored twice in the sixth and seventh innings around a three-run sixth for the Hornets in a 6-5 win in game one. Jordan Payne picked up the win in relief with a pair of innings for the Bullfrogs. Shawn Sedlacek was 2-for-3 with a stolen base and an RBI for the Hornets while Jake Arneson was 2-for-2 with an RBI. Ryan Gray was 2-for-4 with a double and Ethan Banels had two hits with a double and scored twice for the Bullfrogs in game one.
Josh Chrusciel pitched five strong innings in game two to help the Red Sox (1-1) earn a 4-2 win, striking out seven while allowing one earned run. Sedlacek added two hits with a steal in game two while Austin Zimmerman had two hits and a double for the Bullfrogs (1-3).
Osseo 13-5, Jim Falls 0-3
At Jim Falls, strong pitching and defense led the Merchants to two wins over the Sturgeons by scores of 13-0 and 5-3.
Osseo scored in each of the five innings of the first game, a 13-run win in five innings. Ryan Freitag was 1-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and four runs batted in while Brandt Freitag also drove in four. Nolan Matson had two hits including a double, as did Aaron Hagberg while adding two runs batted in. That was more than enough run support for Luke Eide, who struck out five while scattering two hits and two walks in five scoreless innings. Tyrell Bates doubled for the Sturgeons.
The second game was closer as three runs in the seventh by Jim Falls made things interesting before the Merchants completed the sweep. Ryan and Brandt Freitag each had three hits with Brandt doubling and driving in two. Jackson Johnson finished with two hits and a run batted in for the Merchants (4-0) as Eide threw four more scoreless innings to earn his second win of the day.
Justin Toman and Cole Bowe had two hits apiece for the Sturgeons (0-4) with Bowe driving in two and Austin Sykora plated another.
Eau Claire Cavaliers 10-7, Bloomer 2-2
At Bloomer, the Cavaliers earned a pair of victories over the Woodticks by scores of 10-2 and 7-2.
The Cavaliers scored at least two runs in four different innings in the game one win as Cole Tyman, Kendren Gullo, Mitch Voller and Greg Button each had two hits while Button added three runs batted in. Gullo and Jaelin Williams each added two runs batted in to support pitcher Ben Bergman who struck out eight in a complete-game win. Noah Lane and Corey Poirier had two hits apiece including a double by Lane while Curtis Dachel drove in two for Bloomer.
Voller added three hits and an RBI in the second game, a 7-2 victory for the Cavs. Tyman and Kole Lekvin each had two hits while Tyman and Williams each doubled. Gullo allowed one earned run in five innings with eight strikeouts to earn the victory on the hill for the Cavs (2-0).
Lane was 2-for-4 with an RBI while Matt Schley walked three times and drove in the other run for Bloomer (2-2).