CRBL Weekend Roundup: Chippewa Falls, Tilden split doubleheader

Strong pitching was the difference in a Sunday afternoon Chippewa River Baseball League doubleheader as the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks and Tilden Tigers split two games at Casper Park.
The Tigers scored 10 runs in the top of the fifth to break open the first game, an 11-1 victory for Tilden. That was more than enough run support for Andy Davis as the pitcher scattered two hits across five strong innings to grab the win.
Levi Schaller tossed a seven-inning no hitter for the Lumberjacks in the second game, a 1-0 win. Schaller struck out eight and Sawyer Lubs drove in the long run of the game in the fourth on a single to score Dawson Mathwig for the Lumberjacks (4-2) to even the doubleheader with the Tigers (3-1).
Eau Claire Bears 7-7, Jim Falls 5-8
At Jim Falls, the Bears won the opening game 7-5 before the Sturgeons bounced back to take game two 8-7 in eight innings.
Nate Kent had three hits including a home run to lead the Bears in their victory. Todd Lasher and Blake Johnson each had two hits and Josh Halling doubled and drove in three in victory while Zack Thiesse allowed three earned runs in seven innings.
Ryan Krumenauer and Bob Mauer each had three hits for the Sturgeons.
Jim Falls battled back from an early 6-1 deficit to score a walk-off victory in the second game. Jake Eslinger finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Justin Toman doubled and drove in two for Jim Falls (1-5). The Sturgeons scored four runs in the fourth and two in the seventh to force extra innings before scoring the winning run in the eighth. Dylan Waters pitched all eight innings for Jim Falls with five earned runs and a pair of strikeouts to earn the win.
Kent had three hits, Jim Thill had two hits and drove in two and Blake Johnson homered with two runs batted in for the Bears (1-3).
Eau Claire Rivermen 10-12, Cadott 6-10
At Eau Claire, the Rivermen swept a doubleheader with the Red Sox by scores of 10-6 and 12-10.
Tyler Gray struck out six in five innings in game one for Eau Claire. James Davis homered and drove in three, Will Petrosky homered, doubled and drove in two, Alec Johnson had three hits including a triple and Sawyer Sturz was 2-for-5 with a double in the win. Tony Riley and Mike Danielson had two hits each with Riley doubling and driving in two for the Red Sox.
The two teams combined for 27 hits the second game as the Rivermen prevailed in a slugfest. Danielson, Luke Merritt and AJ Schemenauer each had two hits for Cadott (1-3) with Schemenauer driving in two runs. Sturz, Andy Niese, Will Petrosky and Michael Beckfield each had three hits with Petrosky and Beckfield each driving in two while Carson Soukup added two hits, three runs scored and two runs batted in for Eau Claire (2-2). James Davis allowed one earned run in 3.2 innings of relief to pick up the win on the mound.