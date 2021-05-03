CRBL Weekend Roundup: Chippewa Falls, Tilden split doubleheader

Strong pitching was the difference in a Sunday afternoon Chippewa River Baseball League doubleheader as the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks and Tilden Tigers split two games at Casper Park.

The Tigers scored 10 runs in the top of the fifth to break open the first game, an 11-1 victory for Tilden. That was more than enough run support for Andy Davis as the pitcher scattered two hits across five strong innings to grab the win.

Levi Schaller tossed a seven-inning no hitter for the Lumberjacks in the second game, a 1-0 win. Schaller struck out eight and Sawyer Lubs drove in the long run of the game in the fourth on a single to score Dawson Mathwig for the Lumberjacks (4-2) to even the doubleheader with the Tigers (3-1).

Eau Claire Bears 7-7, Jim Falls 5-8

At Jim Falls, the Bears won the opening game 7-5 before the Sturgeons bounced back to take game two 8-7 in eight innings.

Nate Kent had three hits including a home run to lead the Bears in their victory. Todd Lasher and Blake Johnson each had two hits and Josh Halling doubled and drove in three in victory while Zack Thiesse allowed three earned runs in seven innings.

Ryan Krumenauer and Bob Mauer each had three hits for the Sturgeons.