CRBL Weekend Roundup: Osseo pitches pair of shutouts over Bloomer

BLOOMER — The Osseo Merchants pitched a pair of shutouts over the Bloomer Woodticks by scores of 5-0 and 9-0 in Sunday's Chippewa River Baseball League action.
Jesse Brockman, Nolan Matson and Jaxson Kostka each had two hits in game one for the Merchants. Kostka drove in two and Matson had a double in support of starting pitcher Luke Eide who struck out 12 while allowing two hits and zero walks. Curtis Dachel struck out four in seven innings for Bloomer.
Brockman had three hits including a triple and two runs batted in during game two. Ryan Freitag and Todd Wienkes were each 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and Jimi Zawacki also plated two runs for the Merchants (7-1). Logan Boettcher threw five scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts before Aaron Hagberg tossed two scoreless innings to close out the win. Connor Stoik and Brent Sarauer each had a hit for Bloomer (2-7).
Whitehall 13-12, Jim Falls 1-2
At Whitehall, the Wolves scored a combined 25 runs across two wins over the Sturgeons by scores of 13-1 and 12-2.
Jordan Hauser ripped a grand slam as a part of a 2-for-3 performance with two runs scored in game one. Max Ferguson was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and a pair of doubles, Kyle Servais had two hits and three runs scored and Scott Hovell was 2-for-3 with a run scored and run batted in. Nate Pronschinske drove in four runs for the Wolves. Jordan Skaar struck out seven in five innings on the mound for the win. Ryan Krumenauer had a pair of hits for Jim Falls.
Eight runs in the sixth inning helped the Wolves pull away to a 12-2 win in six innings. Trent Vondrasek finished 2-for-4 with a run scored and run batted in and Lance Lettner was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Hauser drove in two for the Wolves (5-1). Hovell scattered four hits and three walks across six innings while allowing a pair of unearned runs for the victory.
Peter Thaler drove in two runs for the Sturgeons (1-9).
Eau Claire Cavaliers 9-4, Cadott 4-1
At Eau Claire, the Cavs took two in a doubleheader from the Red Sox by scores of 9-4 and 4-1.
Ben Bergman earned the win for the Cavs in the first game with a pair of strikeouts in four innings. Mitch Voller was 3-for-3 with two runs scored, a double and three runs batted in. Zac Merritt finished 2-for-3 with a double and run scored for Cadott.
Jaxon Vance pitched Eau Claire to victory in the second game, striking out five over five innings of work. Tanner Halvorson doubled and scored twice for the Cavs (4-0). Bennett Bowe struck out five in 4.2 innings pitched for Cadott (1-9).
Eau Claire Bears 3-10, Beef River 2-5
At Altoona, the Bears won both games of a doubleheader with the Bullfrogs by scores of 3-2 and 10-5.