CRBL Weekend Roundup: Osseo pitches pair of shutouts over Bloomer

BLOOMER — The Osseo Merchants pitched a pair of shutouts over the Bloomer Woodticks by scores of 5-0 and 9-0 in Sunday's Chippewa River Baseball League action.

Jesse Brockman, Nolan Matson and Jaxson Kostka each had two hits in game one for the Merchants. Kostka drove in two and Matson had a double in support of starting pitcher Luke Eide who struck out 12 while allowing two hits and zero walks. Curtis Dachel struck out four in seven innings for Bloomer.

Brockman had three hits including a triple and two runs batted in during game two. Ryan Freitag and Todd Wienkes were each 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and Jimi Zawacki also plated two runs for the Merchants (7-1). Logan Boettcher threw five scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts before Aaron Hagberg tossed two scoreless innings to close out the win. Connor Stoik and Brent Sarauer each had a hit for Bloomer (2-7).

Whitehall 13-12, Jim Falls 1-2

At Whitehall, the Wolves scored a combined 25 runs across two wins over the Sturgeons by scores of 13-1 and 12-2.