CRBL Weekend Roundup: Tiden takes two from Jim Falls

Todd Wienkes was 3-for-3 with a double and run batted in for Osseo. Nolan Matson and Storm Standiford each had two hits and combined for three runs batted in with a double apiece. Luke Eide struck out six in allowing one earned run in seven innings.

James Davis doubled and drove in Eau Claire's run.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Logan Boettcher and Preston Gamroth teamed up to throw seven scoreless innings in game two, striking out a combined eight batters while allowing two hits and one walk. Weinkes drove in two at the plate for the Merchants (2-0) as three runs in the bottom of the fifth was the difference for the home team.

Davis and Sawyer Sturz had hits for the Rivermen (0-2).

Bloomer 5-10, Beef River 1-9

At Strum, the Woodticks won both games of a doubleheader against the Bullfrogs.

Curtis Dachel struck out 13 in a complete-game victory in the first game for Bloomer, a 5-1 triumph. Noah Lane and Seth Hurt had two hits each for Bloomer with Matt Schley, Erik Abrahamson and Avery Macik driving in a run apiece. Ethan Maug had a game-high three hits for the Bullfrogs in game one.