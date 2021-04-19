CRBL Weekend Roundup: Tilden takes two from Jim Falls

The Tilden Tigers took both games of Chippewa River Baseball League doubleheader against Jim Falls on Sunday afternoon at Gannon Field at Casper Park, winning by scores of 5-4 and 10-4.
PJ LeQuia struck out 12 while scattering 12 hits across seven innings to earn the win on the mound in the first game. Cole Zwiefelhofer drove in three while Alex Ruf and Jon Schoch each drove in a run and Jordan Steinmetz scored four runs and tripled for the Tigers.
Justin Toman, Austin Sykora, Wyatt Keyeski and Kole Smith had two hits apiece for the Sturgeons with Sykora homering and driving in two.
Five runs in the fourth inning and three more in the sixth helped the Tigers pull away for the sweep.
Nolan Baier was 3-for-4 with a home run, four runs batted in and two runs scored. Steinmetz was 2-for-4 with a double and three runs scored, Zwiefelhofer had two hits, two runs scored and a double and Lucas Steinmetz added a pair of hits and scored once at the plate while strikeout five and allowing three earned runs in 4 1/3 innings to grab the win on the hill for Tilden (2-0).
Ryan Krumenauer and Tony Koslowski each drove in a run for the Sturgeons (0-2).
Osseo 5-3, Eau Claire Rivermen 1-0At Osseo, the Merchants kept the runs allowed to a minimum in taking two games against the Rivermen by scores of 5-1 and 3-0.
Todd Wienkes was 3-for-3 with a double and run batted in for Osseo. Nolan Matson and Storm Standiford each had two hits and combined for three runs batted in with a double apiece. Luke Eide struck out six in allowing one earned run in seven innings.
James Davis doubled and drove in Eau Claire’s run.
Logan Boettcher and Preston Gamroth teamed up to throw seven scoreless innings in game two, striking out a combined eight batters while allowing two hits and one walk. Weinkes drove in two at the plate for the Merchants (2-0) as three runs in the bottom of the fifth was the difference for the home team.
Davis and Sawyer Sturz had hits for the Rivermen (0-2).
Bloomer 5-10, Beef River 1-9
At Strum, the Woodticks won both games of a doubleheader against the Bullfrogs.
Curtis Dachel struck out 13 in a complete-game victory in the first game for Bloomer, a 5-1 triumph. Noah Lane and Seth Hurt had two hits each for Bloomer with Matt Schley, Erik Abrahamson and Avery Macik driving in a run apiece. Ethan Maug had a game-high three hits for the Bullfrogs in game one.
Bloomer rallied from a 9-2 deficit in the second game to complete the sweep. The Woodticks scored seven times in the fourth and took the lead in the sixth. Matt Schley had three hits for Bloomer as a part of the rally for Bloomer (2-0). Ryan Grey had three hits and two runs batted in while Maug had two hits and two RBIs and Mason Bauer also had two hits for Beef River (0-2).
Saturday
Chippewa Falls 12-2, Whitehall 4-12
At Whitehall, the Lumberjacks and Wolves split a doubleheader to start league play for the 2021 season.
Levi Schaller struck out six in 12 innings of a 12-4 win for Chippewa Falls in the first game. Nolan Hutzler hit a two-run home run as a part of a five-run third inning. Matt Martineau, Nate Hayes and Trevor Franz each had two hits in the win.
The Wolves turned the tables in game two with a 12-2 win in five innings. Scott Hovell drove in five runs and had three hits at the plate while striking out five on the mound to power the Wolves to the win. Kyle Servais added two hits as a nine-run fourth inning gave Whitehall (1-1) a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
Terry Shaurette had a two-run single for the Lumberjacks (1-1).